China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd: CPIC: Building High-Quality Service Capabilities with Brand Image Highly Recognised by the Market

HONG KONG, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The insurance industry is a booster of the social economy and an important component of the national economy, playing an important role in the national economy. In recent years, with the gradual increase in residents' awareness of insurance, the insurance industry has developed at a rapid pace and has attracted considerable market attention.

As a leading enterprise in the insurance industry, China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "CPIC" or "the Company", 601601.SH;02601.HK;CPIC.LSE), has provided customers with a complete and high-quality insurance service experience with its core value of "integrity, prudence, excellence, and win-win innovation" and a series of strategic initiatives. Thus, the Company has established an excellent brand image in the Chinese insurance industry and has been widely recognised by the public and the market.

Respond to Emergency Events Rapidly and Fulfill the Social Responsibilities of Insurer with "Responsible, Smart and Caring" Services

In terms of life insurance, CPIC has responded to emergency events quickly, fulfilled the social responsibilities, and has formed a set of standardized emergency response plans for public emergency event through many years of experience in the response and disposal of emergency events.

On March 21, 2022, a Boeing 737 passenger jetliner carrying 133 people crashed in the mountain forest near Shentangbiao, Molang Village, Langnan Town, Teng County, Wuzhou City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and triggered mountain fire. After receiving the news, CPIC has lost no time in launching the emergency response mechanism for serious emergency, and established a work leading group for accident emergency response. The head office and the branch offices of CPIC cooperated with each other, and the branch offices in Guangxi, Yunnan and Guangdong province were coordinated to respond to the emergency.

In the process of handling the accident, the claim service personnel of CPIC took turns to be on duty for 24 hours to accept the customer's demand such as inquiries and filing a claim, and responded to all claim service on time. Meanwhile, the wishes of customers were fully respected to unblock the green service channel, and the Company maintained close communication with relevant parties. The first payment of compensation was completed on March 29, 2022, and the compensation payment of all seven customers was completed on May 20, 2022, with a total compensation amount of more than RMB7.80 million. The high-quality claim service not only fulfilled the insurance promise of CPIC, but also embodied the service concept of "Responsible, Smart and Caring" of the Company.

Actively Respond to the Government's Call to Improve the Employment Environment for Migrant Workers

In Property and Casualty (hereinafter referred to as "P/C") , CPIC actively responded to the government's call to provide insurance solutions for the government's efforts to improve the employment environment for migrant workers and protect their legal rights and interests by launching a migrant workers payment guarantee insurance to provide wage protection for migrant workers in construction projects, which has been highly praised by government departments, construction companies and migrant workers.

During the period from January to December 2022, CPIC P/C Guangdong Branch received the reporting of more than twenty cases concerned to the defaulted wage of workers in a construction project from the Housing and Urban Development Bureau and the Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of Dinghu District, Zhaoqing City. In response to such cases, CPIC immediately set up a special service team for workers' wage guarantee insurance, which cooperated with the local government's Housing and Urban Development Bureau and Human Resources and Social Security Bureau to actively mediate and pacify the migrant workers, and meanwhile quickly started the claim payment process, collected insurance claim data, and ensured that the payment was completed within three days, with a total payout of more than RMB4.99 million. To sum up, CPIC has resolved the defaulted wage issues for more than 400 workers.

It is worth mentioning that during 2021 to 2022, CPIC P/C Guangdong Branch paid out a total of more than RMB15 million to guarantee the payment of migrant workers' wages, and resolved the defaulted wage issues for more than 1,000 workers. What's more, for the claims during the Spring Festival, the National Day and other holidays, CPIC made every effort to ensure that the migrant workers get their wages in time and have fun for the holidays and that their legitimate rights and interests are truly protected, as part of our efforts to contribute to a harmonious society.

Focus on Enhancing Education for Financial Consumers to Improve Financial Literacy and Risk Prevention Capability

In terms of education for financial consumers, CPIC continued to enhance the education for financial consumers, actively organized or participated in financial knowledge popularization activities, and conducted extensive and continuous daily education for financial consumers to help financial consumers improve their knowledge of financial products and services and their ability to protect themselves, and enhance financial literacy and risk prevention ability of financial consumers.

In recent years, CPIC has first launched the "CPIC Service Officer" system, building four-level management system of service officer with customers as its core and each with their own duties and responsibilities while working together. In order to strengthen the leading role of service officers at all levels in consumer protection, the Company continues to plan theme activities of "Consumer Protection Introduce by Service Officer", with more than 900 CPIC service officers nationwide deeply into the front line to provide service and financial knowledge popularization for customers, which makes the consumer protection education and promotion not only wider and also deeper and warmer, and conducts the consumer protection education and promotion truly "from the deep heart", becoming the best spokesman of consumer protection by keeping improve its work quality and performance in consumer protection.

In general, CPIC persists in customer orientation, focuses on the main business with flexible response, and fully forges ahead with implement of major operation decision and breakthrough in key field, forming a high-quality development road with CPIC characteristics. In the future, the Company will continue to deepen the role and function of "social stability", and keep forging the capability of high quality service, providing powerful protection for thousands of families in China and supporting the development of real economy with practical actions.

