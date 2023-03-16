Spain's Acciona Energia is using fiberglass from the blades of used wind turbines to make the torsion beams of solar trackers. It is using the tech as part of a pilot project in Badajoz, Spain.From pv magazine Spain Acciona Energia has revealed that it is using fiberglass from the blades of used wind turbines to manufacture the torsion beams of horizontal solar mounting structures. The pilot project applies a micronizing process to out-of-service wind turbine blades. The Spain-based solar developer said that this technique reduces the size of the fiberglass to microns - mostly through mechanical ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...