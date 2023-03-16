Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2023) - CBD of Denver (OTC Pink: CBDD) provides an update on its subsidiary, Libra 9, and its innovative product, The Magic Lappen, regarding its efforts to enter the hospitality industry. As a leading full-line distributor of CBD, Cannabis, Hemp oil and nanotechnology products in Switzerland and Europe, the company is committed to expanding its reach and introducing its products to new markets.

The company has made presentations to several prominent hotels in the Berlin area, including the Soho House, Intercontinental, Waldorf Astoria, and H10 Hotels, among others. To date, the company has been successful at all these hotels, with initial orders to test The Magic Lappen.

In addition to these positive developments, one hotel has also scheduled a follow-up appointment for the company's anti-slip product. The company aims to build on this success by showcasing The Magic Lappen at future exhibitions in Europe, with a specific focus on the hospitality industry.

The launch on Amazon is underway, and we are LIVE in Germany, France, Spain, Belgium and Poland. This move will significantly expand the company's customer base, allowing more people to experience the benefits of The Magic Lappen.



We are in discussion with multiple firms to support our efforts in the US market and we will provide an update in the near future.

As a leading player in the industry, CBD of Denver is committed to bringing innovative products to the market and delivering value to its shareholders. The company remains focused on expanding its operations and exploring new markets, with a keen eye on identifying and pursuing acquisition opportunities that create value for its shareholders.

About Libra 9 GmbH, the Anti-Slip and The Magic Lappen:

The Magic Lappen provides maximum shine, streak free drying, and only requires water - no chemicals or detergents. The Magic Lappen is also chemical-free and lint-free; cleaning of all smooth and shining surfaces is robust and durable with a leather-like feel. Its innovative structure enables high absorption of dirt, dust, and grease and can be washed many times at 60°. The product is vegan and ecofriendly.

CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on acquiring profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for shareholders. The company's team is dedicated to sourcing high-margin, innovative products that align with its values.

