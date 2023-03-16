Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.03.2023

PR Newswire
16.03.2023 | 12:00
DXC Technology Company: Nortegas Spain Taps DXC Technology to Deliver SAP Modernization

  • DXC awarded contract to modernize applications at leading Spanish gas distribution company
  • AI and robotic process automation help Nortegas detect and resolve IT issues

MADRID, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology has announced that Spanish gas distribution company Nortegas has awarded it a contract to modernize its business applications and transform its IT systems.

Gas piping (Credit: Adobe Stock) (CNW Group/DXC Technology Company)

As part of a transformation aimed at streamlining processes and reducing costs, DXC will assess Nortegas's SAP system landscape, identify opportunities for innovation, and deliver improvements to customer experience.

With more than 8,100 kilometers of natural gas and LPG distribution networks, Nortegas serves more than one million customers in the Basque Country, Asturias, and Cantabria regions of Spain.

As part of the contract, DXC will use AI to increase robotic process automation, helping Nortegas to more rapidly detect and resolve IT issues and incidents across the business.

Nortegas will benefit from DXC's 35+ years of SAP experience with 15,000+ SAP professionals worldwide offering deep industry expertise and agile project management methodologies.

"The contract with Nortegas is based on a 360-degree service model that will allow us to demonstrate our expertise in the management and development of SAP systems especially in the manufacturing industry", said Manuel Acosta, head of SAP at DXC Technology Iberia. "Helping implement the latest project management methodologies, we will optimize and automate Nortegas's IT systems, improving customer experience while reducing costs."

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About Nortegas

For more information on Nortegas, please visit: https://www.nortegas.es/en/

Jonathan Davies, DXC Technology, Jonathan.davies@dxc.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2033949/DXC_Technology_Company_Nortegas_Spain_Taps_DXC_Technology_to_Del.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nortegas-spain-taps-dxc-technology-to-deliver-sap-modernization-301774016.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
