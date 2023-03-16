Anzeige
16.03.2023
SmartX Inc.: SmartX Included in 2023 Gartner's Market Guide for Full-Stack HCI Software

BEIJING, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner has recently released its first-ever "Market Guide for Full-Stack Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software", replacing the Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software. SmartX, among the other 5 vendors including Nutanix, Microsoft, and VMware, is included in this market guide as a representative vendor.

According to Gartner, as hyperconverged infrastructure software is increasing in popularity, infrastructure and operations leaders can use this research to determine if an HCI solution that consists of server, storage and network infrastructure management capabilities is a good fit for their organization. What full-stack hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) software differentiates from usual HCI is that it provides a complete software solution that includes virtualized compute, storage and networking from a single instantiation running on server hardware.

SmartX, as a full-stack HCI software provider, comprises its own server virtualization, software-defined storage, and network management tools, which include: SmartX Native Hypervisor ELF (also supports VMware vSphere), SmartX Distributed Block Storage ZBS, Everoute (the networking and security software), SMTX Backup & Recovery, CloudTower (the management platform), and more.

SmartX Offering Highlights

  • Support multiple application scenarios: SmartX HCI optimizes virtualization, disaster recovery, remote and branch office, edge, and VDI implementations.
  • Industry-proven reliability: SmartX's support for critical virtualized workloads in financial services proves that SmartX HCI can support most business applications across industries.
  • Flexible hypervisor choices: Besides its native hypervisor ELF, SmartX HCI also supports VMware vSphere and Citrix XenServer for VDI use cases.

More Resources

[Flyer] SmartX HCI Product Portfolio Brief

[Video] Introducing SmartX HCI in 360 Seconds

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smartx-included-in-2023-gartners-market-guide-for-full-stack-hci-software-301774057.html

