Hexaware Technologies Ltd: Hexaware Ranks Second in Overall Customer Satisfaction in Whitelane Research's 2023 IT Sourcing Study for BeLux

BRUSSELS, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware, a global provider of IT services and solutions, today announced that it has been ranked second for overall customer satisfaction in the 2023 BeLux IT Sourcing Study, by Whitelane Research, a leading independent organization uniquely focused on IT sourcing studies on trends and satisfaction across Europe. Considered one of the most comprehensive assessments of the outsourcing business, this research evaluates and ranks the top IT and cloud service providers based on key performance indicators and by segment.





The study, comprising 265 participants from the top IT spending organizations in the BeLux region, has evaluated over 650 unique IT sourcing relationships and 1,000 cloud sourcing relationships. 34 IT service providers and 12 cloud providers have been assessed and ranked based on the opinion of their clients.

Hexaware ranked 2nd in overall satisfaction in the BeLux region with a high score of 84%, demonstrating the company's commitment to providing good quality services to its clients. It has ranked 1st for satisfaction by the IT domain in Application Services, making it an exceptional performer. Furthermore, it secured the 2nd rank for Service Delivery Quality in the Service Delivery Dimension and was ranked 3rd for Account Management Quality in the Relationship Dimension. Hexaware has improved its ranking from 10th to the top 5 in the Price Level category in the Commercial Dimension, highlighting its efforts to offer competitive pricing while maintaining the quality of its services. The research findings are based purely on the market study data collected from the respondents surveyed.

Expressing his appreciation, Amrinder Singh, Corporate Vice President for EMEA & APAC Operations, said, "This recognition is a testament to the determined efforts of our employees in delivering exceptional services and solutions that meet and exceed our clients' expectations. We are grateful to our clients from the BeLux region for their trust and support and remain committed to delivering the highest quality services. This has inspired us to work even harder and raise the bar in the industry."

Adding to this, Jef Loos, Head of Research Europe, Whitelane Research, said, "Hexaware has shown remarkable progress by achieving impressive scores across various segments, including application services, service delivery, price levels, and customer satisfaction. The BeLux study highlights the high level of satisfaction that Hexaware's clients have with the company's services and solutions. We congratulate them on their achievements and look forward to seeing the company continue to deliver outstanding results for its clients.

About Hexaware:

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 28,600 Hexawarians are driven by our purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 54 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, modernize, run, and optimize their IT landscapes. We put people first in everything we do and seek to improve people's lives by collaborating with our stakeholders to build a better, more sustainable tomorrow.

