Scaled Agile, Inc.: SAFe® 6.0 and SAFe® Studio Platform: Changing the Way Enterprises Achieve Business Agility

Two major releases from Scaled Agile, Inc. enable enterprises to manage organizational change, accelerate the flow of value, integrate complex technologies, and empower teams to excel in their roles

BOULDER, Colo., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, the world's most trusted system for business agility, today announced two new flagship products: SAFe® 6.0 and SAFe® Studio. SAFe 6.0 is the latest version of the Scaled Agile Framework®, courses, certifications, toolkits, and online learning. SAFe Studio is the new platform where SAFe professionals can learn, practice, and manage SAFe.