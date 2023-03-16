Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Einstiegschance!? 500% seit Januar im schwierigen Marktumfeld! - Kommt die Wiederholung?
16.03.2023
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 16

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Mr Nigel Foster
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-executive director (PDMR)
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Fidelity Special Values PLC
b)LEI
549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Fidelity Special Values PLC
GB00BWXC7Y93
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 1,000 ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£ 2.671,000

Mr Foster's total holding is 81,000 shares

d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A


e)Date of the transaction
2023/03/16
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Smita Amin, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

01737 836347

