Baker Hughes Foundation Contributes $75,000 to Banco Alimentare Onlus Foundation

Italian charity promotes recovery, redistribution of food surpluses to address need

2,700 servings of food diverted from waste and given to charity following Baker Hughes Annual Meeting in January

FLORENCE, Italy, March 16, 2023/3BL Media/ - The Baker Hughes Foundation announced Thursday a $75,000 grant to Banco Alimentare Onlus Foundation to fight food waste and feed the hungry. Banco Alimentare is an Italian nonprofit organization that promotes the recovery and redistribution of food surpluses to charities, who then repurpose it to people in need across the country. Food is recovered from multiple donors in the agri-food chain, reducing waste and giving new value to food that is still good.

Banco Alimentare is a non-profit organization that has been recovering undamaged and non-expired goods in Italy since 1989. Banco Alimentare also promotes activities to educate people on the importance of valuing food and waste prevention, as well as raising awareness around the themes of poverty, healthy diets and volunteering.

This grant aligns with the Baker Hughes Foundation's mission of supporting the communities where we conduct business. Baker Hughes Company has over 5,000 employees living and working in Italy. This donation also supports Baker Hughes' commitment to advancing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - specifically SDG 2 to end hunger, achieve food security, improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture.

In January, the Baker Hughes Annual Meeting was held in Florence, Italy, bringing together over 1,600 energy industry thought leaders for a two-day event. Baker Hughes donated over 2,700 servings of food from catering surplus to Banco Alimentare to reduce the environmental impact of the event and give back to a community in need.

"We are honored to host one of the energy industry's premier events in Florence, Italy, each year, and we prioritize environmental and social values at the events we participate in," said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli. "From more efficient transportation, increasing energy efficiencies at venues, proper waste management, and reduction efforts for food and catering, we want to give back to the communities where we conduct business. Our donation to Banco Alimentare is one way we make progress on this goal in addition to our work surrounding our Annual Meeting."

"We are very pleased to be a charity partner of a company like Baker Hughes, who shares our commitment to supporting communities and people in need. Thanks to the precious help from companies such as Baker Hughes, Banco Alimentare will continue to respond to the thousands of requests for help that come every day," said So Giovanni Bruno, president of the Fondazione Banco Alimentare Onlus. "Our goal has always been to give confidence and hope to needy people, and we can do it teaming up with those who really get involved with us by supporting our mission."

To learn more about Baker Hughes' work in supporting its communities, visit our Corporate Responsibility website.

About the Baker Hughes Foundation:

For 25 years, the Baker Hughes Foundation has been a steward of charitable resources for meaningful community impact. The Foundation seeks to advance environmental quality, education, health, safety, and wellness around the world by supporting organizations with shared values, demonstrated leadership, evidence of impact, financial soundness, and the capacity to implement initiatives and evaluate their success. The Baker Hughes Foundation makes strategic philanthropic contributions, matches Baker Hughes employee contributions, and awards volunteer recognition grants for outstanding employee community service.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

