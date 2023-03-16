Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Director/PDMR Shareholding 16-March-2023 / 12:01 GMT/BST

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

("Molten Ventures" or the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kevin Maher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PCA of Gervaise Slowey (Non-executive director) b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares Price(s) Volume(s) GBP3.15 4,808 GBP3.15 182 Price(s) and volume(s) GBP3.15 214 c) GBP3.15 2,112 GBP3.15 200 GBP3.15 162 GBP3.15 2,112 GBP3.15 210 Aggregated information 10,000 d) -- Aggregated volume GBP31,500.00 -- Price e) Date of the transaction 15 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) Numis Securities Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Havish Patel Goodbody Stockbrokers Euronext Growth Adviser & Joint Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Charlotte Craigie Dearbhla Gallagher Powerscourt Public relations +44 (0)20 7250 1446 Robin O'Kelly Jane Glover

