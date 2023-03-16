Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.03.2023

WKN: A143MK ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Ticker-Symbol: GRW 
Frankfurt
16.03.23
09:15 Uhr
3,560 Euro
-0,120
-3,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
16.03.2023 | 13:34
Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Director/PDMR Shareholding 16-March-2023 / 12:01 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

("Molten Ventures" or the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                           Kevin Maher 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position / status                     PCA of Gervaise Slowey (Non-executive director) 
b)      Initial notification / amendment             Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                           Molten Ventures plc 
b)      LEI                            213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of financial instrument, type of instrument  Ordinary shares of 1p each 
       Identification Code                    GB00BY7QYJ50 
b)      Nature of the transaction                 Purchase of shares 
                                    Price(s)        Volume(s) 
                                    GBP3.15         4,808 
                                    GBP3.15         182 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                    GBP3.15         214 
c)                                   GBP3.15         2,112 
                                    GBP3.15         200 
                                    GBP3.15         162 
                                    GBP3.15         2,112 
                                    GBP3.15         210 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                    10,000 
d)         -- Aggregated volume 
                                    GBP31,500.00 
          -- Price 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                  15 March 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction                 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                    +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
Numis Securities 
Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker 
Simon Willis 
                    +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Havish Patel 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Euronext Growth Adviser & Joint Broker 
Don Harrington             +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Charlotte Craigie 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
Powerscourt 
Public relations 
                    +44 (0)20 7250 1446 
Robin O'Kelly 
Jane Glover

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  230495 
EQS News ID:  1584571 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1584571&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2023 08:01 ET (12:01 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
