Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO), a global leader in Smart Mobility for Good cloud and software solutions for connected, electric, and autonomous vehicle data, today announced the availability of its Road Health solution, powered by NIRA Dynamics, across selected markets in Europe. Road Health is a transformative solution that aggregates data insights across roads so that governments can shift from reactive to proactive road safety and make informed infrastructure decisions. NIRA Dynamics is a vehicle onboard analytics and road perception company specializing in sensor fusion and road surface monitoring systems. NIRA Dynamics is also a subsidiary of CARIAD, an automotive software company within the Volkswagen Group.

"Road Health will grant government agencies across Europe capabilities to analyze comprehensive road-by-road intelligence to identify road maintenance priorities using connected vehicle data," said Richard Barlow, founder and CEO of Wejo. "By pairing historical knowledge of long-term road health with current road condition insights, towns, cities, as well as regional and national transportation departments can deliver faster, smarter, and safer journeys for everyone on the road."

Road Health collects road information, combining road friction, roughness, and road bumps in real-time to create a detailed view of road surface conditions across towns and cities. Preserving and maintaining community transportation infrastructure is a necessary and expensive endeavor. With the insights from Road Health, transportation departments can analyze the conditions of vehicles, causes of maintenance needs, and reasons for structural deterioration on roads to get a clear view of what has happened before and now, ultimately improving road safety and decreasing maintenance and asset management costs.

"Together, we will provide information to improve road safety across Europe," said Lisa Åbom, CEO of NIRA Dynamics. "Connected car data makes it possible to improve safety by optimizing road maintenance and providing visibility of what is happening on our roads throughout the year."

About NIRA Dynamics AB

NIRA Dynamics, established 2001 with main office in Linköping/Sweden, is specialized in sensor fusion and vehicle data cloud services. NIRA develops cost efficient safety and navigation solutions for the global vehicle industry, as well as big data services for the road maintenance industry. Among the customers are Audi, Volkswagen, Honda, Volvo, Trafikverket and Rijkswaterstaat. To learn more about NIRA, visit: www.niradynamics.se

About Wejo

Wejo Group Limited is a global leader in cloud and software analytics for connected, electric, and autonomous mobility, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. Wejo enables smarter mobility by organizing trillions of data points from 20.8 million vehicles, of which 13.9 million were active on the platform transmitting data in near real-time, and over 94.6 billion journeys globally as of December 31, 2022, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information, and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo has offices in Manchester, UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit www.wejo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram

