Cato Networks: Cato Researchers to Demonstrate How to Stop "Living Off the Cloud" Attacks at RSAConference 2023

LOC attacks bypass traditional defenses. Cato security researchers demonstrate why and discuss ways enterprises can mitigate such attacks

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, provider of the world's leading single-vendor SASE platform, announced today that Etay Maor, Cato's senior director of security strategy and adjunct professor at Boston College, and Avishay Zawoznik, security research manager at Cato, will demonstrate "Living Off the Cloud" (LOC) attacks and how CISOs can mitigate them in the prestigious "Hackers and Threats" track of the upcoming RSAConference 2023.

LOC attacks use legitimate cloud software and functions to perform malicious activities. With cloud applications becoming an integral part of an enterprise's network, cybercriminals are exploiting them for malicious actions. The trust placed in sanctioned cloud applications allows the commands and file transfers used in attacks to bypass legacy security tools. Enterprises are left to detecting attacksafter they have occurred.

The Maor and Zawoznik presentation, "Living Off the Cloud - A Server-Free Approach to Malware Ops," will show how companies can take a proactive approach to stopping LOC attacks. Maor and Zawoznik will:

Introduce LOC attacks and explain the challenge posed for legacy enterprise defenses.

Demonstrate a LOC attack from trusted cloud applications, such as Google Drive, Trello, and Dropbox.

Offer a mitigation strategy by creating attack "choke points" and their mapping to the MITRE ATT&CK framework.

Meet Cato at RSAConference 2023

The presentation will be given at 2:25 to 3:15 p.m. (PST) on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in the "Hackers & Threats" track in the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Calif.

In addition, Etay will host a "Birds of a Feather" session at 8:30 a.m. (PDT) on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, on the topic of ChatGPT and how it can be operationalized by security teams.

Cato's Maor, along with Cato CEO, Shlomo Kramer, are available to meet with customers, partners, journalists, bloggers, and research analysts on April 24-26, 2023, at the Cato booth (5160) in the Moscone North Expo.

To schedule a meeting,

Customers, prospects, and partners contact their local Cato representative or Kim White at kim@catonetworks.com.

at kim@catonetworks.com. Journalists, bloggers, and research analysts contact Cato media and communications manager, Kevin Petschow , at press@catonetworks.com.

CLICK TO TWEET : You are probably not protected from LOC attacks. Why not? Find out from @CatoNetworks how to stop them at catonetworks booth 5160 in Moscone North Expo at @RSAConference. networksecurity cloud catonetworks RSAC https://www.catonetworks.com/

Supporting Quotes

Eyal Webber-Zvik, Vice President of Product Marketing & Strategic Alliances, Cato Networks

"At RSAConference 2023, Cato will showcase how context-aware cloud-based security can identify and block even the most evasive attacks and do so without increasing the complexity of the enterprise security stack."

"At RSAConference 2023, Cato will showcase how context-aware cloud-based security can identify and block even the most evasive attacks and do so without increasing the complexity of the enterprise security stack." Etay Maor , Senior Director of Security Strategy, Cato Networks

"With the implicit trust put even in the most popular cloud application and platforms, attackers are finding ways to exploit that trust for their benefits. This is a new threat vector that needs sophisticated context-aware tools to identify and mitigate, as we are excited to explain and demonstrate at RSAConference 2023."

Digital Assets

[Photo] Eyal Webber-Zvik

[Photo] Etay Maor

[Photo] Avishay Zawoznik

Avishay Zawoznik [Image]Cato Networks logo

Supporting Resources

Read about RSAConference 2023.

Read about Cato Networks.

Read about Eyal Webber-Zvik.

Read about Etay Maor .

. Read and subscribe to Cato Blog .

. Read Cato news releases.

For more information about Cato's news and activities, follow the company via Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

About Cato Networks

Cato provides the world's most robust single-vendor SASE platform, converging Cato SD-WAN and a cloud-native security service edge, Cato SSE 360, into a global cloud service. Cato SASE Cloud optimizes and secures application access for all users and locations everywhere. Using Cato, customers easily replace costly and rigid legacy MPLS with modern network architecture based on SD-WAN, secure and optimize a hybrid workforce working from anywhere, and enable seamless cloud migration. Cato enforces granular access policies, protects users against threats, and prevents sensitive data loss, all easily managed from a single pane of glass. With Cato, businesses are ready for whatever's next.?

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cato-researchers-to-demonstrate-how-to-stop-living-off-the-cloud-attacks-at-rsaconference-2023-301773262.html