Donnerstag, 16.03.2023
Einstiegschance!? 500% seit Januar im schwierigen Marktumfeld! - Kommt die Wiederholung?
WKN: 855178 ISIN: US4943681035 
16.03.2023 | 13:38
Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Kimberly-Clark Ranks Third Among Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies of 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / Kimberly-Clark announced that Barron's ranked the company No. 3 on its 2023 list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies, which recognizes outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings among the 1,000 largest U.S. publicly traded companies. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Kimberly-Clark was included in the list.

"I'm proud of how our team at Kimberly-Clark continues to prioritize care for our stakeholders in the face of significant global challenges. These events are taking a toll on society and our planet, reinforcing the need to be better stewards for current and future generations," said Mike Hsu, Chairman and CEO at Kimberly-Clark.

"This year's ranking is a reflection of the progress we've made toward our ambition to improve the lives of 1 billion people in underserved and vulnerable communities around the globe by 2030 - as we work to halve our overall footprint by the end of the decade," he said.

Barron's compiles the 100 Most Sustainable Companies list in conjunction with Calvert Research and Management, a leader in ESG investing. The top 100 organizations achieved the highest scores across 230 ESG metrics, ranging from workplace diversity to greenhouse gas emissions. Progress toward a circular economy was a key theme in this year's rankings.

Kimberly-Clark's commitment to corporate citizenship along with environmental and social responsibility has been recognized by its inclusion on the Ethisphere Institute's 2023 list of the World's Most Ethical Companies and its perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality index. In addition, the company received the 2021 SmartWay® Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and was named to the 2022 Climate Leadership Hall of Fame.

View Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies ranking here.

Learn more about Kimberly-Clark's commitment to sustainability at https://www.kimberly-clark.com/en-us/esg.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Thursday, March 16, 2023, Press release picture


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kimberly-clark-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744159/Kimberly-Clark-Ranks-Third-Among-Barrons-100-Most-Sustainable-Companies-of-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
