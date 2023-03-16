Anzeige
Gamehost Inc.: Gamehost Announces AGLC Temporary Increase to Slot Commission

Not intended for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the U.S.

RED DEER, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / Gamehost Inc. ('Gamehost', the 'Company') (TSX:GH) Effective April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2025, AGLC is temporarily increasing the slot commission rate by two per cent of total net sales to help promote overall growth in gaming proceeds by enabling operators to reinvest in their facilities. The current slot commission rate of 15% will increase to 17% for a period of two years.

Gamehost is a corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. The Company's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Operations of the Company include the Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites and Encore Suites hotels as well as a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie and the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in S.E. Calgary.

Gamehost common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, visit www.gamehost.ca. Complete disclosure of the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, contact:

Craig M. Thomas or;
Darcy J. Will
Toll free (877) 703-4545
(403) 346-4545
Fax (403) 340-0683
Email ir@gamehost.ca

SOURCE: Gamehost Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744109/Gamehost-Announces-AGLC-Temporary-Increase-to-Slot-Commission

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
