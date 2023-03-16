Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas' Airobotics and Rafael Collaborate on Autonomous Drone Infrastructure

The companies have agreed to engage in a program to utilize each company's technology to enable safe unmanned aerial operations in populated areas as well as integration to the general airspace.

WALTHAM, MA and PETAH TIKVAH, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary Airobotics, Ltd. ("Airobotics") is collaborating with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. on leveraging Airobotics' Optimus Drone Infrastructure and Rafael's newly unveiled METRO DOME and DRONE DOME to enable advanced autonomous drone operations and services for municipal and government clients in the United Arab Amirates (UAE).

The companies have agreed to engage in a program to utilize each company's technology to enable safe unmanned aerial operations in populated areas as well as integration to the general airspace. Airobotics and Rafael teams will work together to provide integrated, technological solutions to allow municipal and government clients in the UAE to utilize fully automated drone operations. The companies have agreed to continue this collaboration to ensure municipal and government clients can operate the systems and execute their mission in providing safe drone operations.

Learn more about Airobotics here and learn more about Rafael Defense Systems here.

From left: Ori Eyal, Meir Ben Shaya - Rafael, Meir Kliner, Koby Burshtein - Airobotics, Ion Braun - Dovertower

Rafael's Counter-Unmanned Aerial System

About Rafael's Drone Metro & Drone Dome

The DRONE DOME and METRO DOME jointly is an innovative comprehensive solution for Low Low level Airspace management (UTM) and combat-proven counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS), providing all-weather, 360-degree rapid defense against hostile drones. Fully operational and globally deployed, DRONE DOME offers a modular, robust infrastructure comprised of electronic jammers and sensors and unique artificial intelligence algorithms to effectively secure threatened air space.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System, the Scout System and the Raider (the "Autonomous Drone Platforms"). The Autonomous Drone Platforms are highly automated, AI-powered drone systems capable of continuous, remote operation and are marketed as "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution services. They are deployed for critical industrial and government applications where data and information collection and processing are required. The Autonomous Drone Platforms are typically provided to customers under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. American Robotics and Airobotics have industry leading regulatory successes which include having the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, public safety and other critical infrastructure and government markets with improved connectivity and data collection and information processing capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Networks and Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Airobotics, visitwww.airoboticsdrones.com or follow Airobotics on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Holdings Inc.

Reese Mozer, President

Ondas Holdings Inc.

888.350.9994 x1019

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas

Meredith Chiricosta

BIGfish Communications

617-713-3800

ondas@bigfishpr.com

SOURCE: Ondas Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/744108/Ondas-Airobotics-and-Rafael-Collaborate-on-Autonomous-Drone-Infrastructure