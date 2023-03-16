Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2023) - Visionary Gold Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) ("Visionary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has hired Michael Page as Chief Geologist, appointed David R. Miller to the Board of Directors and promoted consulting geologist Sammy Gonzalez Buezo to Exploration Manager.

About Michael Page

With nearly 50 years of experience in the mining and exploration industry, Mr. Page brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Visionary Gold team. Mr. Page is a recognized nickel geologist and has been active throughout the world. He served as Director of Exploration at Norilsk Nickel, one of the world's largest nickel and palladium producers, where he was responsible for exploration, development, mining geology, and reserve estimation. He was Vice President Exploration for Ivanhoe Mines group companies in China and Southern Africa, spearheaded worldwide nickel exploration for BHP and Gold Fields and has held senior positions with several other successful companies, including Western Mining Corporation (WMC). He is a Qualified Person under Australian JORC and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About David Miller

David Miller is a business professional, economic geologist, and former Majority Leader of the Wyoming State Legislature, where he represented the 55th District in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 2001 to 2021. Mr. Miller was the Chief Executive Officer of Strathmore Minerals Corp. prior to its merger with Energy Fuels. His primary professional focus has been on mineral exploration, development, and mining, and his career has spanned over 40 years with a chain of companies that began with Utah International and evolved into AREVA (ORANO), the French Nuclear Power Conglomerate.

About Sammy Gonzalez Buezo

Sammy Gonzalez Buezo is a professional geologist, whose work directly led to the recent discovery of nickel-cobalt mineralization at Visionary's King Solomon prospect. Mr. Gonzalez Buezo has held the role of exploration manager at more than a dozen projects internationally over the past twenty years. Most notably, he managed the exploration team for a joint venture partnership between Rio Tinto and Calibre Mining in Nicaragua. Sammy has been working as consulting geologist and database manager for Visionary for the past two years.

"We are delighted to add such experience and expertise to our team," commented Visionary Gold CEO, Wes Adams. "The addition of these three experienced mining professionals adds both strength and credibility as we build on our new nickel-cobalt discovery at King Solomon."

Pursuant to its stock option plan, Visionary has granted a total of 5,000,000 incentive stock options of the capital stock of the Company to its employees, directors, and consultants for up to a 5-year period at an exercise price of $0.06. The appointment of Mr. Miller and Mr. Page are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Visionary Gold Corp.

Visionary Gold Corp is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on making new precious and base metals discoveries in Fremont County, Wyoming. Visionary's mission is to explore responsibly and to develop resources in a manner that is acceptable to all stakeholders. While central Wyoming has a strong mining history, it has never been systematically explored using modern techniques. The Company now controls a land package greater than 80 square kilometres with numerous drill ready targets, all accessible by road and within a one-hour drive from Visionary's US headquarters in Lander Wyoming.

Typographical Correction to March 6th, 2023, Press Release

Visionary identified and corrected a typographical error, whereby a zero was omitted from the description of cobalt mineralization in the second sentence of its Press Release dated March 6th, 2023. The second sentence of the press release originally read "Diamond drill hole KS22-003 intersected 44.5 metres ("m") of 0.23% nickel, 0.01% cobalt (from 87 m depth), including 17.0 m of 0.42% nickel, 0.23% cobalt and anomalous levels of precious metals." This has been corrected to "Diamond drill hole KS22-003 intersected 44.5 metres ("m") of 0.23% nickel, 0.01% cobalt (from 87 m depth), including 17.0 m of 0.42% nickel, 0.023% cobalt and anomalous levels of precious metals." All values were stated correctly in Table 1 of the March 6th press release and the error did not impact the materiality or accuracy of the reported drill intercept of 44.5 metres ("m") of 0.23% nickel, 0.01% cobalt (from 87 m depth) in Diamond drill hole KS22-003.

