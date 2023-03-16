ReOrbit, a leading provider of software-defined satellites, and SatixFy Communications Ltd. (NYSE AMERICAN: SATX), a leader in next-generation satellite communication systems based on in-house developed chipsets, announced today a purchase deal of a communication subsystem for ReOrbit's Gluon platform. Gluon is a highly flexible software-defined satellite platform, capable of accommodating several types of payloads, from Earth Observation to Relay laser communications services. This platform will utilise state-of-the-art SatixFy radios to accommodate the need for high data rate links to enable communication between the ReOrbit Satellites and the ground segment.

SatixFy's regenerative On-Board-Processor is the first of its kind re-using the Gen1 based on Sx3099 DVB-S2X SDR ASIC that was delivered in 2022 and will fly in the second quarter of 2023. This regenerative processor is re-configurable and built on modular and scalable solutions for Earth Observation or Telecommunication missions.

"Collaboration is key to spearheading the digital transformation in the industry, and we're thrilled to foster it together with the SatixFy team to bring our flexible satellites to market. ReOrbit will continue to push the envelope and ensure we provide global critical services to cater to the time-to-market need of today's customers," says Sethu Saveda Suvanam, Founder CEO of ReOrbit.

"SatixFy's Satellite payload solutions offer low SWaP, modular, production-ready designs, software-reconfigurable capabilities, and operations. SatixFy's payloads solutions include the use of innovative, in-house-developed radiation hardened ASICs, which reduces the cost, complexity and risk of the final product," added Charlie Bloomfield, CEO of SatixFy Space Systems.

About ReOrbit

ReOrbit manufactures autonomous inter-networking satellites that are optimized for efficient and reliable delivery of customers space-related data. ReOrbit is creating the most compelling in-space data flow company of the new space era by augmenting world's information use via space.

ReOrbit works with leading customers in security, satcom and Earth observation. The technology is supported by a partnership with the European Space Agency.

Founded in 2019, ReOrbit is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland with additional offices in Sweden and Argentina. For more information, please visit https://www.reorbit.space/

About SatixFy

SatixFy develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems, including satellite payloads, user terminals and modems, based on powerful chipsets that it develops in house.

SatixFy's products include Software Defined Radio (SDR) and Electronically Steered Multi-beam Antennas (ESMA) that support the advanced communications standard DVB-S2X. SatixFy's innovative ASICs and RFICs improve the overall performance of satellite communications systems, reduce the weight and power requirements of terminals and payloads.

Founded in 2012, SatixFy is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel with additional offices in the U.S., U.K. and Bulgaria. For more information, please visit www.SatixFy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of SatixFy's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of SatixFy

