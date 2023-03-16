NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acacia Research Corporation (Nasdaq: ACTG) ("Acacia" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Key Business Highlights

Completed an agreement to streamline the Company's capital structure, further strengthen its financial position, and position it as a unique corporate acquisition platform with a strategic relationship to Starboard Value LP ("Starboard").

Gavin Molinelli, Partner and Portfolio Manager at Starboard, has joined Acacia's Board of Directors (the "Board") as Chairman.

Completed Series A warrant exercise, raising $9.3 million net cash

Executed a Rights offering (and concurrent private Rights offering), raising $79.1 million in net proceeds in the first quarter of 2023.

Generated $13.1 million in consolidated revenue for the quarter, a decrease from $63.3 million in revenue in the same quarter last year.

Recorded $10.9 million in realized gains from the sale of equity securities during the quarter, driven primarily by continued harvesting of gains in the Life Science Portfolio.

Realized gains from the Life Science portfolio totaled $111.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, and unrealized losses from the Life Sciences portfolio totaled $247.1 million. Unrealized losses primarily relate to the reversal of prior period unrealized gains for Life Sciences Portfolio securities that were sold for a realized gain in 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) Intellectual property operations $ 2.5 $ 51.3 $ 19.5 $ 76.0 Industrial operations 10.6 12.0 39.7 12.0 Total revenues $ 13.1 $ 63.3 $ 59.2 $ 88.0 Operating (loss) income $ (14.5 ) $ 31.3 $ (40.1 ) $ 14.5 Unrealized gains (losses) 1 $ 2.5 $ (28.0 ) $ (263.7 ) $ 87.5 Realized gains $ 10.9 $ 63.0 $ 125.3 $ 116.1 Non-cash derivative liability gain (loss) 2 $ (21.5 ) $ 163.5 $ 13.1 $ (40.4 ) GAAP Net (loss) income $ (18.4 ) $ 204.2 $ (125.1 ) $ 149.2 GAAP Diluted (loss) income per share $ (0.50 ) $ 0.45 $ (3.13 ) $ 1.91

1 Unrealized gains and (losses) are related to the change in fair value of equity securities as of the end of the reported period. 2 The non-cash derivative liability gain (loss) is related to the change in fair value of Acacia's Series A and B warrants and embedded derivatives.

Martin D. McNulty, Jr. "MJ", Interim Chief Executive Officer, stated, "This was an eventful quarter, with Acacia executing the necessary steps to streamline our capital structure, all while navigating changes to our executive team and building a more effective deal team. We enter 2023 with the right structure and organization, well-positioned to take advantage of economic dynamics to acquire value-creating assets. In the last few months, since I became Interim CEO, we have significantly refined and improved our M&A processes and expanded our target pipeline, all while reducing our annualized general and administrative spending by approximately one-third. This cost rationalization should enable interest from our cash balances to fully support near-term operations."

"We maintain rigor in our process, in terms of strategic fit and valuation," continued Mr. McNulty. "We expect the enhanced processes, the improved team, and the hard work of the past year to translate to results, though timing continues to require receptive counterparties and favorable market conditions. Acacia maintains a strong capital base and a talented team of professionals who are actively identifying, evaluating and advancing opportunities to expand our business."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Summary:

Total revenues were $13.1 million, compared to $63.3 million in the same quarter last year. Printronix generated $10.6 million in revenue in the quarter. The Intellectual Property business generated $2.5 million in licensing and other revenue during the quarter, compared to $51.3 million in the same quarter last year.

General and administrative expenses were $15.9 million, compared to $12.7 million in the same quarter of last year due to the inclusion of Printronix operating expenses for a full quarter and increased parent business development expense.

Operating loss of $14.5 million, compared to an operating income of $31.3 million in the same quarter of last year, with the reduction due to lower intellectual property revenue and profit. Printronix contributed $0.1 million in operating income.

GAAP net loss of $18.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $204.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of last year. Net loss included $10.9 million in realized gains and $2.5 million in unrealized gains related to the increase in share price of certain holdings, partially offset by the reversal of unrealized gains previously recorded for shares sold during the quarter for realized gains. The Company recognized non-cash charge of $21.5 million related to the change in fair value of the Starboard warrants and embedded derivative liabilities. The increase in the liability is primarily due to a reduction in the exercise price of the Series B Warrants for the foregone time value of the Series B Warrants and the Preferred Stock, partially offset by a decrease in liability for the shortened term. The fourth quarter included $9.2 million in non-recurring charges related to severance, legal and other professional fees associated with the recapitalization and Rights offering.



Full-Year 2022 Financial Summary:

Total revenues were $59.2 million, compared to $88.0 million last year. Printronix generated $39.7 million in revenue for the year. The Intellectual Property business generated $19.5 million in licensing and other revenue, compared to $76.0 million last year.

General and administrative expenses were $52.7 million, compared to $35.7 million last year due to the inclusion of Printronix operating expenses for a full year in 2022 and increased parent business development expense.

Operating loss of $40.1 million, compared to an operating income of $14.5 million last year. Printronix contributed $1.1 million in operating income.

GAAP net loss of $125.1 million, or $3.13 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $149.2 million, or $1.91 per diluted share, last year. Net loss included $125.3 million in realized gains, offset by $263.7 million in unrealized losses, related to the decline in share price of certain holdings, as well as the reversal of unrealized gains previously recorded for shares sold during the year for realized gains. The Company recognized non-cash income of $13.1 million related to the change in fair value of the Starboard warrants and embedded derivative liabilities due to the decline in Acacia's stock price during the year, and the expiration of 68.5 million Series B warrants with a $5.25 cash exercise. Last year, Acacia generated $176.9 million in proceeds from the life sciences portfolio.



Life Sciences Portfolio

Acacia has generated $504.3 million in proceeds from sales and royalties of the Life Sciences Portfolio through December 31, 2022, which was purchased for an aggregate price of $301.4 million. During the fourth quarter, Acacia fully exited its position in Oxford Nanopore, recognizing total gains of $168.7 million, including $10.6 million in the fourth quarter. The remaining positions in the Life Sciences Portfolio represent $68.4 million in book value as shown below:

Public Securities Based on Market Value (at December 31, 2022) Company Ticker Number of

Shares Value Arix Bioscience plc LSE: ARIX 33.0 mm $42.7 mm Total Public Holdings $42.7 mm

Private Securities Based on Cost or Equity Accounting Value (at December 31, 2022) Company Ownership Percentage Value Viamet Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 1 26% AMO Pharma 18% > $25.7 mm NovaBiotics 4% Total Private Holdings $25.7 mm

(1) Viamet value is based on equity method accounting reflecting Acacia's interest in Viamet through consolidation of MalinJ1 (net of noncontrolling interests).

"Our investment in Oxford Nanopore Technologies has been successful, generating significant absolute returns, and we have now fully exited our position," added Mr. McNulty.

Balance Sheet and Capital Structure

Cash, cash equivalents and equity investments measured at fair value totaled $349.4 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $670.7 million at December 31, 2021. During 2022, Acacia repaid $120.0 million in principal amount of Senior Secured Notes held by Starboard, and repurchased $51.0 million in Acacia shares.

Equity securities without readily determinable fair value totaled $5.8 million at December 31, 2022, which amount was unchanged from December 31, 2021.

Investment securities representing equity method investments totaled $19.9 million at December 31, 2022 (net of noncontrolling interests), compared to $19.9 million at December 31, 2021. All milestone payments earned by MalinJ1 through its interest in Viamet have been received. Acacia owns 64% of MalinJ1.

Total indebtedness, which represents the Senior Secured Notes issued to Starboard, was $60.5 million at December 31, 2022. During the year, the Company repaid $120.0 million in Starboard Notes.

The Company's book value totaled $269.3 million, or $6.19 per share, at December 31, 2022, compared to $430.5 million, or $8.80 per share, at December 31, 2021. Acacia's book value reflects the impact of the outstanding warrant and embedded derivative liabilities.

Assuming the full impact of the recapitalization transactions under the recently announced agreement with Starboard, Acacia's adjusted book value would rise to $515.7 million, or $5.18 per share, as adjusted to give effect to the transactions as if they had been completed as of December 31, 2022.

As Adjusted Book Value and Changes to Derivative Valuations

At December 31, 2022, book value was $269.3 million and there were 43.5 million shares of common stock outstanding, for a book value per share of $6.19, compared to $430.5 million, or $8.80 per share at December 31, 2021. The decrease in book value since December 31, 2021 is due to the decline in the fair value of certain assets. Total liabilities for warrants and convertible preferred stock to be eliminated upon exercise or expiration of all such warrants and convertible preferred stock were $101.6 million at December 31, 2022.

Book value and book value per share calculations are performed in accordance with GAAP. The calculation of book value under GAAP requires the Company to reflect the impact of liabilities associated with potential issuances of shares related to the exercise of the Company's Series A and Series B warrants and conversion of the Company's Series A preferred stock. The value of those liabilities varies over time based on fluctuations in the trading price of the Common Stock. The agreement reached with Starboard to streamline the Company's capital structure and strengthen its financial position (the "recapitalization transactions") is expected to eliminate all of these instruments over time, and will therefore eliminate the associated liabilities.

Management believes that providing investors with a presentation of adjusted book value and adjusted book value per share that reflect the anticipated impact of the completion of each component of the recapitalization transactions (as adjusted to give effect to the transaction as if they had been completed as of December 30, 2022) may assist investors in understanding the Company's financial condition and capital structure (see below for a description of the material components of the recapitalization transactions). However, these adjusted calculations have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the actual book value and book value per share amounts reflected in the Company's balance sheet at December 31, 2022. These as adjusted calculations have been presented for informational purposes only and do not purport to project the future financial position of the Company. For example, there is considerable uncertainty regarding the timing and completion of the recapitalization transactions, and it is possible that certain aspects of the transactions will not be completed, or will be completed on terms that are different from the Company's current expectations, which could result in material changes to the Company's book value and book value per share calculations.

Book value at December 31, 2022 reflects the following:

$60.0 million in principal amount of Senior Secured Notes issued to Starboard, all of which may be used to exercise Series B warrants at $3.65 per share;

$35.0 million in face value ($19.9 million in book value) of Series A preferred stock issued to Starboard; and

$101.6 million of warrants and embedded derivative liabilities associated with all preferred stock and warrants held by Starboard, to be eliminated upon exercise or expiration of all such warrants and preferred stock.

In connection with the expected recapitalization transactions with Starboard:

In the first quarter of 2023, Starboard purchased 15.0 million new shares in a private rights offering, at $5.25 per share, for total proceeds of $78.8 million;

$35.0 million in face value of Series A preferred stock will be eliminated, and 9.6 million shares of common stock will be issued in June 2023, following approval by stockholders at Acacia's Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the removal of the "4.89% blocker" provision contained therein;

$60.5 million of liabilities attributable to the Senior Secured Notes will be eliminated, and Starboard will invest an additional $55.0 million in cash related to the Series B warrant exercise, and 31.5 million shares of common stock will be issued in July 2023;

$101.6 million of warrant and embedded derivative liabilities attributable to the Series B warrants and Series A preferred stock will be eliminated by July 2023;

Acacia will pay Starboard a total of $66.0 million as consideration for early exercise of the Series B warrants, and convertible preferred stock, by July 2023; and

Acacia will incur transaction costs associated with the negotiation and consummation of the recapitalization transactions.

The expected impact of the completion of the recapitalization transactions would be an incremental $246.4 million in book value, and an incremental 56.2 million of shares outstanding. Assuming such completion, adjusted book value as adjusted to give effect to the transaction as if it had been completed on December 31, 2022 would be $515.7 million, and diluted shares outstanding would be 99.6 million, resulting in adjusted book value per share of $5.18 at December 31, 2022.

See Attachment A which illustrates the anticipated sequential impact of each component of the recapitalization transactions on book value and book value per share as adjusted to give effect to the transactions as if they had been completed on December 31, 2022 through the expected date of completion of such transactions through July 2023.

In previous quarterly reports, prior to the approval of the recapitalization transactions, Acacia had presented a similar adjusted book value per share calculation assuming the exercise of all outstanding Series A and Series B warrants, as well as the conversion of the Series A preferred stock. This resulted in a reported adjusted book value per share of $5.22 at September 30, 2022, $5.87 at June 30, 2022, $5.91 at March 31, 2022, and $6.51 at December 31, 2021. The $5.25 per share cash exercise feature of 68.5 million Series B warrants expired on October 28, 2022.

Share Repurchase Program

During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company completed a total of $51.0 million stock repurchases by acquiring 10.8 million shares at an average price of $4.72 per share. With the completion of the previously authorized program, the Board will continue to evaluate uses of capital in the future.

Investor Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today, March 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Pacific Time).

To access the live call, please dial 888-506-0062 (U.S. and Canada) or 973-528-0011 (international) and if requested, reference conference ID 536777. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcasted on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.acaciaresearch.com under Events & Presentations. Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About the Company

Acacia is an opportunistic capital platform with a strategy to purchase businesses based on the differentials between public and private market valuations. Acacia leverages its (i) disciplined focus on identifying opportunities where it can be an advantaged buyer, initiate a transaction opportunity spontaneously, avoid a traditional sale process and complete the purchase of a business, division or other asset at an attractive price, (ii) willingness to invest across industries and in off-the-run, often misunderstood assets that suffer from a complexity or multi-factor discount, (iii) relationships and partnership abilities across functions and sectors, and (iv) strong expertise in corporate governance and operational transformation. Acacia seeks to identify opportunities where it believes it is an advantaged buyer, where it can avoid structured sale processes and create the opportunity to purchase businesses, divisions and/or assets of companies at an attractive price due to Acacia's unique capabilities, relationships or expertise, or Acacia believes the target would be worth more to it than to other buyers. Additional information about Acacia and its subsidiaries is available at www.acaciaresearch.com.

ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 287,786 $ 308,943 Equity securities 61,608 361,778 Equity securities without readily determinable fair value 5,816 5,816 Equity method investments 30,934 30,934 Accounts receivable, net 8,231 9,517 Inventories 14,222 8,930 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,388 4,764 Total current assets 427,985 730,682 Long-term restricted cash - 418 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,537 4,183 Goodwill 7,541 7,470 Other intangible assets, net 36,658 48,793 Leased right-of-use assets 2,005 2,027 Other non-current assets 5,202 5,283 Total assets $ 482,928 $ 798,856 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,036 $ 5,440 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 14,058 6,227 Accrued compensation 4,737 3,698 Royalties and contingent legal fees payable 699 2,463 Deferred revenue 1,229 1,114 Senior secured notes payable 60,450 181,248 Total current liabilities 87,209 200,190 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 568 581 Series A warrant liabilities - 11,291 Series A embedded derivative liabilities 16,835 18,448 Series B warrant liabilities 84,780 96,378 Long-term lease liabilities 1,873 2,027 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 742 18,552 Other long-term liabilities 1,675 6,161 Total liabilities 193,682 353,628 Commitments and contingencies Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; stated value $100 per share; 350,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021; aggregate liquidation preference of $35,000 as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 19,924 14,753 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 43,484,867 and 48,807,748 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 43 49 Treasury stock, at cost, 16,183,703 and 5,388,469 shares as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (98,258 ) (47,281 ) Additional paid-in capital 663,284 648,389 Accumulated deficit (306,789 ) (181,724 ) Total Acacia Research Corporation stockholders' equity 258,280 419,433 Noncontrolling interests 11,042 11,042 Total stockholders' equity 269,322 430,475 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity $ 482,928 $ 798,856

ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Intellectual property operations $ 2,511 $ 51,258 $ 19,508 $ 76,043 Industrial operations 10,610 12,004 39,715 12,004 Total revenues 13,121 63,262 59,223 88,047 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues - intellectual property operations 3,549 10,166 18,029 28,691 Cost of sales - industrial operations 5,927 7,407 19,359 7,407 Engineering and development expenses - industrial operations 135 200 626 200 Sales and marketing expenses - industrial operations 2,192 1,538 8,621 1,538 General and administrative expenses 15,867 12,652 52,680 35,666 Total costs and expenses 27,670 31,963 99,315 73,502 Operating (loss) income (14,549 ) 31,299 (40,092 ) 14,545 Other (expense) income: Equity securities investments: Change in fair value of equity securities 2,507 (27,982 ) (263,695 ) 87,527 Gain on sale of equity securities 10,884 63,005 125,318 116,129 Earnings on equity investment in joint venture (404 ) 793 42,531 3,530 Net realized and unrealized (loss) gain 12,987 35,816 (95,846 ) 207,186 Change in fair value of investment - - - (2,752 ) Gain on sale of investment - - - 3,591 Change in fair value of the Series A and B warrants and embedded derivatives (21,488 ) 163,458 13,102 (40,408 ) Loss on foreign currency exchange 1,208 104 (3,324 ) (89 ) Interest expense on Senior Secured Notes (900 ) (2,780 ) (6,432 ) (7,922 ) Interest income and other, net 2,351 366 5,442 501 Total other (expense) income (5,842 ) 196,964 (87,058 ) 160,107 (Loss) income before income taxes (20,391 ) 228,263 (127,150 ) 174,652 Income tax benefit (expense) 1,812 (23,756 ) 16,211 (24,287 ) Net (loss) income including noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (18,579 ) 204,507 (110,939 ) 150,365 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 193 (262 ) (14,126 ) (1,168 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Acacia Research Corporation $ (18,386 ) $ 204,245 $ (125,065 ) $ 149,197 (Loss) income per share: Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders - Basic $ (20,528 ) $ 167,832 $ (133,035 ) $ 118,804 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic 41,361,988 48,909,769 42,460,504 48,797,290 Basic net (loss) income per common share $ (0.50 ) $ 3.43 $ (3.13 ) $ 2.43 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders - Diluted $ (20,528 ) $ 42,419 $ (133,035 ) $ 188,224 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Diluted 41,361,988 93,975,760 42,460,504 98,470,870 Diluted net (loss) income per common share $ (0.50 ) $ 0.45 $ (3.13 ) $ 1.91

Attachment A

The following table illustrates the anticipated sequential impact of each component of the recapitalization transactions on book value as of December 31, 2022 on an as adjusted basis to give effect to each such component of the recapitalization as if it had been completed as of December 31, 2022:

As Adjusted Book Value at 12/31/2022 Rights Offering Series A Preferred Conversion Series B Warrant Transactions $ Millions Basic Rights

Offering 12/31/22

As

Adjusted Series A

Preferred

Converted Remove

Liability 12/31/22

As

Adjusted Senior

Secured Notes

Converted Series B

Warrants

Exercised Series B

Payment* Transaction

Fees Remove

Liability 12/31/22

As

Adjusted Cash and cash equivalents 287.8 79.1 366.9 366.9 (0.5 ) 55.0 (66.0 ) (3.2 ) 352.2 Equity securities at fair value 61.6 61.6 61.6 61.6 Equity securities without readily determinable fair value 5.8 5.8 5.8 5.8 Investment securities - equity method investments 30.9 30.9 30.9 30.9 Other assets 96.8 96.8 96.8 96.8 Total assets 482.9 79.1 562.0 - - 562.0 (0.5 ) 55.0 (66.0 ) (3.2 ) - 547.3 Notes payable (60.5 ) (60.5 ) (60.5 ) 60.5 - Warrant and derivative liabilities (101.6 ) (101.6 ) 16.8 (84.8 ) 84.8 - Other liabilities (31.6 ) (31.6 ) (31.6 ) (31.6 ) Total liabilities (193.7 ) - (193.7 ) - 16.8 (176.8 ) 60.5 - - - 84.8 (31.6 ) Preferred stock (19.9 ) (19.9 ) 19.9 - $ - Total liabilities and preferred stock (213.6 ) - (213.6 ) 19.9 16.8 (176.8 ) $ 60.5 $ - $ - $ - $ 84.8 $ (31.6 ) Book value - stockholders equity 269.3 79.1 348.4 19.9 16.8 385.2 60.0 55.0 (66.0 ) (3.2 ) 84.8 515.7 Shares outstanding - basic 43.5 15.1 58.6 9.6 - 68.1 16.4 15.1 - - - 99.6 Book value per share 5.18 KPIs: Cash and cash equivalents 287.8 366.9 366.9 352.2 Cash and equity securities at fair value 349.4 428.5 428.5 413.8 Cash and equity securities at fair value / share 4.15

*Note: This amount reflects of the $66.0 million payment the Company intends to make to Starboard in consideration for the early exercise of the Series B warrants, and convertible preferred stock.

