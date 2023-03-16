Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2023) - Minerva Cannabis is holding the second annual, "Women and Cannabis" networking in-store event to celebrate women and their contribution to the industry.

The event will take place at Minerva Cannabis, 1050 Bathurst Street, Toronto, ON M5R 3G7, Canada - from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm EDT. This event is open to everyone and anyone who loves cannabis.

Minerva Cannabis is celebrating women and their role in the industry's progression for the second year in a row. This event will feature brands, products, education, fashion, art, interior design, and the women who helped push the boundaries of the industry.

"These courageous women are trailblazers helping to shape a new cannabis landscape with their valuable insight and experience and it is an honor to celebrate them," said Paul Macchiusi of Minerva Cannabis.

While the company celebrates those who succeed, it is always important to support those in need. Minerva Cannabis is accepting donations to support WomanACT. WomanACT is a charitable organization working to end violence against women and advance gender equity through education, policy, and community mobilization.

This fundraiser has been put together to remember the late Renata Cavallo who passed on March 5, 2021. She was a woman who fearlessly left her home to start a new life in a country she had never been to. She was met with numerous challenges but showed up with strength and courage. This fundraiser helps to celebrate women like Renata who never stop progressing forward despite the obstacles ahead.

About Minerva Cannabis

Minerva Cannabis is a family-owned and operated cannabis dispensary located in the Toronto area. The company prides themselves on offering a welcoming space for the entire community. Whether someone is a seasoned cannabis user or new to the process Minerva has the knowledge and experience to help users along the way. The staff has tried every product on their menu and can make thoughtful recommendations based on each individual's preference.

CONTACT: Paul Macchiusi

PHONE: 1.416.781.3128

EMAIL: info@minvervacannabis.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158303