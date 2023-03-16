Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.03.2023
PR Newswire
16.03.2023 | 14:06
Aspivix Sa: Aspivix Announces The Publication, In Contraception, An International Reproductive Health Journal, Of The First-in-women Study Results Using Its Novel Cervical Stabilizer In Iud Procedures

RENENS, Switzerland, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASPIVIX SA, a medical technology company focused on improving gynecological and fertility care, today announced the publication of the results, in the international reproductive health journal Contraception, of the ADVANCE Women study (Atraumatic Device using VAcuum Technology for CErvical Procedures in WOMEN), a randomized controlled trial of Carevix, its novel non-traumatic cervical stabilizer.