The Latest Enhancement to the FitXR Companion App Will Enable FitXR Users to More Accurately Measure Fitness Gain Across Apps

FitXR, the VR fitness app with the most robust suite of offerings in the metaverse, today, announced new app integration with Strava, leading subscription platform at the center of connected fitness, to provide FitXR members a more comprehensive snapshot of their fitness journey through shared data. The partnership marks another major moment in FitXR's commitment to providing an elevated and accessible digital experience that enables users to set and achieve fitness goals with ease.

"As more people look to take control of their health and fitness goals, there is a greater need for the ability to easily access and track key metrics across platforms," said Kelly Cosentino, FitXR's Head of Fitness. "FitXR's integration with Strava provides our members with a holistic digital solution that easily fits into their lifestyles. We are excited to empower people at all levels of activity by helping them to account daily for every step, mile, elbow strike and dance move completed on any terrain whether it be virtual or physical."

Through FitXR's free companion app, users are now able to seamlessly share their preferred data automatically after every workout with the Strava app. With this integration, FitXR users on the free companion app can seamlessly share their workouts to the Strava platform. With over 100 million users in 190 countries, Strava unlocks the ability for FitXR users to set goals, connect with an active community, and share their virtual activities with active people around the world.

The strategic partnership furthers FitXR's mission to build the most immersive virtual fitness club experience that is designed to be customizable for individual preferences. Through increased data connectivity, FitXR users will be better positioned to get the most out of FitXR's virtual offerings as well as the apps that motivate and inspire them to keep moving.

About FitXR

FitXR merges immersive VR with total body workouts designed by top fitness experts. Dedicated to making fitness more fun and accessible for everyone, FitXR offers classes within five distinct workout studios Box, Dance, HIIT, Sculpt and Combat. FitXR provides a truly engaging, multiplayer experience along with constantly refreshed classes, environments and music. FitXR is available on Meta Quest 2.

About Strava

Strava is the leading subscription platform at the center of connected fitness, with more than 100 million active people in 195 countries. The platform offers a holistic view of your active lifestyle, no matter where you live, which sport you love and/or what device you use. Everyone belongs on Strava when they are pursuing an active life. Join the community, find motivation and discover new experiences with a Strava subscription.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005114/en/

Contacts:

SourceCode Communications: fitxr@sourcecodecomms.com