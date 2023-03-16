OneMeta AI Launches Verbum Software Developer Kit

The Verbum SDK allows software programmers, organizations, and channel partners to create customized standalone or integrated SaaS-based and client/server multilingual communications applications using OneMeta AI's Powerful Verbum communications engine. And it delivers results faster, more accurately, and less expensively than Google and Deepgram.

BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / OneMeta AI (OTC PINK:ONEI) today announced the launch of Verbum SDK.

The Verbum Software Developer Kit allows software programmers, channel partners, and corporate development teams to integrate OneMeta AI's powerful multilingual communications engine - Verbum - into new or existing Software-as-a-Service applications and/or client/server programs, helping them remove communications barriers for multinational organizations and/or those serving customers who speak/read different languages. And it delivers these results faster, more accurately, and less expensively than Google and Deepgram.

"Our Verbum SDK dramatically changes cross-border and multilingual communication," said Saul Leal, CEO and Co-Founder of OneMeta AI. "We have built an amazing near-realtime audio and text interpretation architecture at OneMeta AI, one that helps you whether you have employees in different countries, customers that use a language different than the primary language of your firm, and/or partners that naturally use a different native tongue. As a result, the Verbum SDK empowers developers to easily fold the features and benefits of Verbum into virtually any client/server or SaaS-based application.

"In fact, Verbum truly transforms multilingual communications for organizations of all sizes, and does so quickly, easily, and without the cost restrictions and/or time constraints of human-based solutions. And with initial instantaneous support for 82 languages and 40 dialects, Verbum surpasses easiness of use and implementation of early options in the marketplace."

According to Jason Shuster, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of BizzTech, the Verbum SDK ease-of-use has been awesome.

"We are loving the Verbum SDK integration in our metaverse platform," Shuster said. "The simplicity and flexibility of the SDK makes it easy to implement and fit to our needs. And the OneMeta AI team has great support."

Verbum SDK Details

Version 1.0 of the Verbum SDK utilizes a WebSocket approach to API development and supports 18 separate programming languages, specifically

C,

C++,

C#

CLI,

Clojure,

Erlang,

Go,

Haskell,

Java,

Node.js,

Objective-C,

Perl,

PHP,

Python,

Ruby,

Rust,

Scala, and

Swift.

With the Verbum SDK, developers can implement several multilingual communications benefits into new and/or existing applications, including

Multilingual Speech-to-Text, Multilingual Text-to-Text, Multilingual Text-to-Speech, and Multilingual Speech-to-Speech.

In fact, as previously announced by OneMeta AI, the Verbum SDK enables developers to support 82 different languages and 40 dialects with their applications.

"The bottom line is this: developers using the Verbum SDK can now deliver the power of Verbum to their organizations and/or clients/customers so they too can see and hear for themselves how transformative Verbum truly is. In other words, 'Hearing is Believing' with Verbum"

For more information about Verbum SDK, please visit www.onemeta.ai/products/verbum-sdk/.

Verbum Summary

Introduced during the CES 2023 conference and trade show, Verbum is a web-based application that revolutionizes communication between individuals who speak different languages, specifically, up to 82 different languages and 40 different dialects.

OneMeta AI turned to various cognitive services engines over a year ago to create the Verbum platform as a proprietary, end-to-end, Natural Language Processing (NLP) architecture that provides four previously near-realtime communication capabilities within one digital platform, specifically

Automated Verbal Translation; Multilingual Closed Captioning; On-the-Fly Transcription; Multilingual Online Chat.

When customized or integrated with existing applications, the Verbum SDK an array of services and infinite possibilities for programmers to create such experiences as online meetings or discussions to hear the conversation in the user's native language. Additionally, online calls and meetings powered by the Verbum SDK also enable all participants to read auto-generated closed captioning in their native tongue, regardless of the language spoken by the speaker or moderator.

In the realm of near-realtime transcription capabilities, applications enhanced by the Verbum SDK can also auto-generate transcripts for each online call, meeting, or event, also with support for up to 50 languages.

Last but not least, the Verbum SDK enables developers to leverage the multilingual online chat feature of Verbum so that written customer chat messages are auto-translated into a service rep's native language, while the written replies of customer service reps (CSRs) are auto-translated back into text in the customer's native tongue.

Please visit Verbum SDK and/or Verbum for more information. Additionally, please click here to schedule an initial "discovery call," live product demonstration, and pricing information.

About OneMeta AI

OneMeta AI's proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing (NLP) architecture was developed using generative artificial intelligence tools (AI) and allows the spoken and written word to be synthetized, translated and transcribed in one second or less. Its first product, Verbum, supports near-realtime web-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in 82 languages and 40 dialects, while its second product, Verbum SDK, allows developers to incorporate Verbum benefits and features into new and/or existing software applications. OneMeta AI: Speak. Hear. Read. Understand.

OneMeta AI, Verbum, Verbum SDK, "Speak. Hear. Read. Understand." and "Hearing is Believing" are trademarks of OneMeta AI, as are the OneMeta AI and Verbum logos. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

