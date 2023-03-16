Agora's Real-Time Engagement Platform Sees Rapid Growth with 400 New Customers in 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, has announced impressive growth in the number of active customers in 2022. The company's customer base increased by nearly 15%, adding 400 new customers to total 3,000 for the year. The surge in customer interest highlights the growing demand for interactive, two-way digital video and audio experiences.



"We look forward to empowering more RTE start-ups in the region across the metaverse, social radio, education and entertainment industries, and supporting their ability to leverage new and exciting technologies that connect people in a more natural and meaningful way," said Tony Zhao, CEO & co-founder of Agora.

In an era where people crave more engaging and interactive experiences, interactive real-time video and audio functionality are becoming essential in apps. Agora's platform enables developers to effortlessly embed powerful real-time engagement experiences -- video and audio -- into their apps and services. Globally, Agora helps the world's leading developers power 60 billion minutes of video and audio engagements each month.

Examples of RTE in action include:

Gaming: Players can engage in real-time chat with teammates and opponents, see each other's facial expressions and reactions, and even share gameplay screens for coaching and collaboration.

Education: Students can see and speak with classmates in a more natural, interactive way, allowing for greater engagement and collaboration during remote learning.

Social networking: Users in social apps can now have interactive real-time video and audio experiences, connecting in a multi-dimensional manner, creating immersive social experiences in the metaverse.

Livestream shopping: Viewers can watch product demonstrations and ask questions in real-time, creating a more engaging and interactive shopping experience.

"We continue to see new opportunities in the global RTE market," said Zhao. "We are focused on delivering the world's best-performing RTE product and services with unrivaled real-time video and voice experience for end-users and best-in-class ease of use for developers."

With this impressive growth in active customers, Agora is poised to continue leading the way in the real-time engagement market. As people increasingly demand more interactive and immersive experiences, Agora's RTE technology will become increasingly valuable in enabling developers to deliver these experiences with ease.

About Agora

Agora is the leading Real-time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTE PaaS) company. Agora's mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora's platform provides developers with simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.

