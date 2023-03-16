The most popular foreign destinations for British holidaymakers are Italy and Spain. However, what many travellers do not know: For the price they spend on a holiday in these countries, they could experience more luxury and adventure in Egypt.

What Brits pay for their holidays abroad

Brits love to travel, but how much do they actually spend on their holidays? According to National Institute of statistics (Ine), the British invested an average of £1,0001 per person on a trip in 2021. However, a one-week stay including meals in a three-star hotel in Italy, for example, can cost up to £1,300 even in the low season. And that doesn't even include sightseeing, theatre tickets or museum visits.

In Egypt, two people can spend seven nights in a five-star hotel for less than the average price of a holiday in an Italian coastal region all-inclusive, of course. The return flight from a major UK city is also included here. This leaves a lot of the budget for excursions and activities.

From paradisiacal beaches to the impressive expanse of the desert

Egypt has a lot to offer for all travelers whether they are sun worshippers looking to relax on the beautiful coasts or culture vultures in search of ancient sites steeped in history. "Over the past two years, when we had restrictions on travel due to the pandemic, Egypt has been improving its travel infrastructure and working to expand what it has to offer visitors," says Amr El-Kady, managing director of the Egyptian Tourism Authority. "Even tourists who have visited Egypt before will now be able to discover many new options for things to do and interesting things to see. There are numerous, fantastic new accommodations available as domiciles."

For beach and sea lovers, the entire Egyptian coast is an ideal destination. You'll find plenty of white sandy beaches and warm, crystal-clear waters on both the Mediterranean and the Red Sea. From the beach resorts in Sharm El Sheikh on the Sinai Peninsula and Hurghada on Egypt's east coast, you can enjoy breathtaking views over the Red Sea. From here, you can also explore the mystical mountain regions inland. The Red Sea is also home to some of the most beautiful coral reefs in the world and can be explored by both amateur and professional divers. The Mediterranean coast from Alexandria to Marsa Matruh also beckons with turquoise waters and seemingly endless sandy beaches that invite you to swim, dive and sunbathe.

Those who prefer to discover and enjoy the incomparable beauty of the desert will not be disappointed either and can expect an experience like from 1001 Nights. In the Sinai desert, hiking and camel safaris offer an unforgettable experience for outdoor enthusiasts.

Tradition and history in the cities of the pharaohs

Among the most impressive historical sites is the magnificent city of Luxor with its spectacular sights such as the Valley of the Kings, the Temple of Karnak, and the legendary Luxor Temple. For a special experience, take a hot air balloon ride for a majestic view of the city on the Nile from above.

Fans of city trips should have Cairo on their agenda: In the Egyptian capital, millennia-old relics of antiquity meet the modern culture of the Middle East. The Great Sphinx and the Pyramids of Giza the only remaining wonder of the ancient world are unique buildings and an impressive testimony to ancient architecture. The history of the country is also presented in detail in the Egyptian Museum: It houses over 120,000 artefacts, including the treasures from Tutankhamun's tomb.

The Khan El Khalili bazaar is one of the oldest and most famous markets in the Middle East: here, holidaymakers can not only find authentic souvenirs but also enjoy the specialties of the local cuisine and get to know contemporary Egyptian culture.

Anyone looking for a multifaceted, historical and affordable travel destination should try Egypt to see for themselves the rich variety of this country with their own eyes and senses.

About the Egyptian Tourism Board

The Egyptian Tourism Board, established in 1981, is a regulatory body affiliated with the Ministry of Tourism. Its mission is to stimulate international tourism by promoting Egypt's rich history and civilization and highlighting the country's many tourist attractions. It also aims to promote domestic tourism, raise awareness of tourism throughout the country and strengthen the link between Egyptians and their heritage.

