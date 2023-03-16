Uplinq Co-Founder to Present at Fintech Meetup

Patrick Reily to speak at the 'B2B Payments & Finance' session

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / Uplinq Financial Technologies , the first global credit assessment and scoring platform for SMB lenders, today announced that Co-founder Patrick Reily will present at Fintech Meetup during the 'B2B Payments & Finance' session on Monday, March 20, at 8:30 a.m. PST. CEO Ron Benegbi also will participate in the Las Vegas event.

The 'B2B Payments & Finance' session, a part of the Solutions Spotlight track, will feature a lineup of individual presentations from fintech leaders, who will showcase their innovations and demonstrate how they meet industry needs.

Reily - an elite mathematician and 30-year financial industry veteran - will participate in the session with Joshua Silver, Founder & CEO of Rainforest; Oded Zehavi, Co-Founder & CEO of Mesh Payments; Patricia Montesi, Founder & CEO of Qolo; and Matt Parker, Founder & CEO of ModernTax.

A pioneer for the use of AI in lending, fraud, inclusion and development, Reily is a world-renowned economist whose work to predict the economy is used by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Reily has held senior roles with top U.S. banks and advised the World Bank and G20 on economic growth. At Uplinq, he plays an instrumental role in advising on data bias in credit lending, advancing the company's efforts to expand access to working capital for SMBs.

Fintech Meetup is a leading industry conference that gathers more than 3,000 fintech leaders and decision-makers, 175 speakers, and 65 content sessions covering the latest innovations, trends, and technologies. Visit? fintechmeetup.com to learn more.

WHO: Patrick Reily, Uplinq Co-Founder

WHAT: "B2B Payments & Finance" Session at Fintech Meetup's Solutions Spotlight Track

WHERE: Aria, Las Vegas, NV

WHEN: Monday, March 20, 2023, 8:30 AM - 9:10 AM PST

About Uplinq

As the first global credit & scoring assessment platform for small business lenders, Uplinq is a purpose driven company with a mission to help small business owners gain access to fair and ethical credit, while enhancing SMB lending practices for all lenders globally. Uplinq's breakthrough technology empowers lenders to approve and manage risks on loans they would have otherwise declined based on traditional loan underwriting criteria, while incorporating environmental, market & community data to better understand the specific loan applicant. Its technology has served as a foundation for more than $1.4 Trillion in underwritten loans. Learn more about Uplinq at uplinq.co and connect with them on LinkedIn or Twitter .

