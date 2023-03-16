KeyBank Partners With Resilia To Support Black, Hispanic, Indigenous, & People of Color Led Non-Profits

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / KeyBank

A strong, longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is central to KeyBank's culture and purpose of helping the communities it serves thrive. Now, KeyBank is expanding and growing its efforts even further outside of its organization across the country.?

Recently, KeyBank launched a partnership with Resilia, a social enterprise that supports nonprofits to empower and support Black, Hispanic, Indigenous, & people of color led and serving grassroots nonprofits organizations throughout the United States. The collaboration provides capacity building for 25 non-profit organizations, including board development, identifying and organizing fundraising plans, and growing and building non-profit organization.

"At KeyBank, our purpose is to help our clients and communities thrive. The best example of a thriving community is one in which its nonprofit network has strong leadership, direction and operations, we are pleased to provide our nonprofit partners with expert capacity-building coaching, access to templates, and on-demand courses through Resilia's capacity-building offerings," said ?Shanelle Smith Whigham, Senior Vice President and Director, KeyBank Community Relations and Corporate Initiatives.

For the inaugural 12-month pilot program, KeyBank and Resilia chose 25 nonprofits across the United States to help with organization infrastructure, including coaching for a full year, access to curriculum, budgeting assistance, board management, fundraising events, systems and operations, people operations, program management, storytelling and marketing, legal and compliance, and strategic planning.

La Casa De Amistad (South Bend, IN)

Martin Dale Brightwood CDC (Indianapolis, IN)

LISC Toledo (Toledo, OH)

Stark Education Partnership (Canton, OH)

The Well Community Development Corporation (Akron, OH)

Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (Youngstown, OH)

CT Black Expo (New Haven, CT)

Seasoned Gives (Lake Katrine, NY)

Albany Black Chamber of Commerce (Albany, NY)

Jubilee Homes of Syracuse (Syracuse, NY)

Education Success Foundation (Rochester, NY)

Matt Urban Center (Buffalo, NY)??????????????

Africatown Community Land Trust (Seattle, WA)

MESO (Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon) (Portland, OR)

Tacoma Ministerial Alliance (Tacoma, WA)

Association of Africans Living in Vermont (Burlington, VT)

Legacy Community Options For All People (Pittsburgh, PA)

The Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center (Portland, ME)

Wesley Community Center (Dayton, OH)

African Chamber of Commerce (Denver, CO)

Idaho Black Community Alliance (Nampa, ID)

Suazo Buziness Center (Salt Lake City, UT)

South Euclid United Church of Christ (South Euclid, OH)

Appalachian Community Capital (Christianburg, VA)

Riverside Center for Innovation (Pittsburgh, PA)

"As part of its commitment to diversity, KeyBank is passionate about supporting Resilia, a black women-owned and run business, with Sevetri Wilson leading the way. We are excited to partner with KeyBank in support of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color-led grassroots organizations nationwide, we are confident that this collaboration will have a lasting impact on the lives of individuals and communities across the country," said Resilia CEO and Founder Sevetri Wilson.

