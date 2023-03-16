Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2023) - ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (OTCQB: PTNYF) (CSE: PKG) (FSE: PT0A) (the "Company" or "ParcelPal") is pleased to announce that it has signed an annual marketing deal with PulseIR, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fobi AI Inc., to deliver personalized, automated, and data-driven mobile investor relations (IR) solutions to its existing and potential shareholders.

Investor relations platforms today must be able to fully deliver the level of sophistication and mobilization that public companies need to connect their stories, drive ROI, and gain traction in a digital market. PulseIR delivers a new experience of personalized mobile engagement through real-time lock screen communication. PulseIR will deliver a data-driven and digital approach to ParcelPal's investor relations strategy, providing investors and followers with direct communication about alerts, company news, events, and more. The term of the agreement is for a twelve (12) month period. The Company has agreed to pay PulseIR an aggregate of $120,000, inclusive of annual fees for the various services, to be paid as follows: $90,000 payable in common shares (each a "Share") upon entry into the agreement and $10,000 payable in Shares following completion of the fourth, eight, and twelfth month of the term. All Shares issuable under the agreement are subject to a four (4) month and a day hold period and will be issued at a price per Share equal to the current market price at the time of issuance, subject to applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

CEO Rich Wheeless commented: "This contract with PulseIR is very well timed as it will enable us to tell our story and provides a platform to improve our IR strategy and results. Additionally, better understanding our investors and having a new means to provide and support our expected growth and providing frequent shareholder updates with a direct and personalized communication approach, will make all the difference in how we acquire, engage, and retain our investors and followers."

The Company looks forward to providing additional material updates in the coming days.

About ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions. We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in major Canadian cities including Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto, as well as in the western region of the United States. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

OTCQB - Symbol: PTNYF

CSE - Symbol: PKG

FSE - Symbol: PT0A

