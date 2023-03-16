CMP Acquires Quest Management Consultants Inc.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE /?March 16, 2023?/? CMP , a leading firm in talent development and transition firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of? Quest Management Consultants Inc. (QuestMC)?starting immediately.

For over 30 years Quest has been providing premiere talent acquisition, coaching and outplacement services in the St. Louis area. Led by Joe Wiley as CEO, QuestMC was the first minority owned Human Resources consultancy in the St Louis area. Over three decades, Joe and QuestMC have been active members of the St. Louis community, leaving a legacy of service on many nonprofit Boards and in supporting businesses across industries.

The acquisition of QuestMC fits into CMP's strategy to expand operations in the midwest region. CMP will continue to provide innovative solutions to the full talent lifecycle - from recruiting and leadership development, to coaching, assessment, and outplacement services.?Along with its?St. Louis?presence, CMP has offices in all major regions and cities across the nation.

Wiley will stay-on as CMP St. Louis Market President to ensure continuity of operations until a Market leader is found. CMP will continue to be led by CEO,?Maryanne Piña and President,?Joe Frodsham.

According to Piña, "CMP and QuestMC?have a complimentary set of capabilities, and together we will have greater depth in each practice.?Starting immediately, there are more resources to support our clients in the Midwest, across the country and globally."

"There is such great alignment with our values and capabilities, we could not be more thrilled to partner with CMP - an esteemed minority- and women-owned organization that is also committed to supporting the development and advancement of underrepresented communities" says Wiley, "the acquisition is a natural next step for our collective firms. I am excited to bring our expanded capabilities to current and future clients in the St. Louis."

"I have the utmost respect for?Joe Wiley?and QuestMC, I am glad we are now one team," says Frodsham.?"We now have even greater ability to impact Companies and Candidates with search, development and career transition solutions."

About CMP

CMP is a talent and transition firm in the business of developing people and organizations across the full talent lifecycle. As a minority and woman owned firm, we provide a diverse lens and unique results with innovative search, assessment, coaching and outplacement solutions. CMP also powers the Latino Career Assessment .

