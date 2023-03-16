Anzeige
16.03.2023
VaporBrands International, Inc.: EPA Approves E-Cite Motors Application and Officially Assigns an EPA Manufacturing Code to Produce Electric Vehicles

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC PINK:VAPR) announced that it has received approval from the Environmental Protection Agency of its request for an EPA Manufacturing code. E-Cite has now officially been from the vehicles.

VaporBrands International, Inc., Thursday, March 16, 2023, Press release picture

VaporBrands International, Inc., Thursday, March 16, 2023, Press release picture

The Environmental Protection Agency is an independent executive agency of the United States federal government tasked with environmental protection matters.

E-Cite Motors COO Gene Langmesser commented: "This is an important approval from the EPA as without it, vehicles cannot be licensed for use on public roads. "

E-Cite previously received an official notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has been approved to move forward with the manufacture of all three of its vehicles under the regulations provided under an exemption specifically 49 CFR 565.16(b).

E-Cite Motors has developed designs that allow the production of vehicles utilizing a revolutionary modular chassis that uses electric motors. This allows for configurations ranging from low powered batteries and only a single motor on up to a high-powered 1000+hp performance vehicle utilizing AWD and 4 motors.

Note* E-Cite's vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors
www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR recently acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com , and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

CONTACT:
VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors
ceo@ecitemotors.com
www.ecitemotors.com

SOURCE: VaporBrands International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744173/EPA-Approves-E-Cite-Motors-Application-and-Officially-Assigns-an-EPA-Manufacturing-Code-to-Produce-Electric-Vehicles

