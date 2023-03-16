Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2023) - SORRENTO RESOURCES LTD. (CSE: SRS) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract to engage Longford Exploration Services Ltd. of Vancouver, BC to perform exploration work on the Wing Pond Project (The "Project" or "Property") in Newfoundland.

The work program will comprise of two phases and build upon the high resolution airborne magnetic survey flown by the company in 2022, and the available government geochemical datasets. Phase 1 of the program will include data compilation, remote sensing, and a lithostructural interpretation. This will provide high-level data sets for the breadth of the Property and help to identify prospective structures and/or areas of alteration. Phase 2 will involve field reconnaissance exploration and prospecting, field mapping, rock and soil sampling, and geochemical analysis. This phase will follow up on the targets generated from Phase 1 by systematically covering the target areas and performing geological mapping, rock sampling, and geochemical sampling to identify areas of mineralization. Phase 1 is expected to commence immediately and is anticipated to take 1-2 months. The length of time for Phase 1 is dependent on the availability of the contractors obtaining and analyzing the remote sensing data.

"We are excited to be off to a strong start on the Wing Pond Project. The engagement of the Longford Exploration team and the Phase 1 work will allow us to be ready for the start of the field season with targets generated to follow up on with prospecting, geochemical sampling, and grab sampling," stated Brayden R. Sutton, CEO.

The Wing Pond Project is located approximately 40km east-northeast of Gander, Newfoundland and covers ~11,550ha. The Property is accessible by road from the town of Gander via a network of forestry service trails and ATV/snowmobile routes that are established across the property. The company completed a high-resolution helicopter-borne tri-axial-magnetic gradiometer survey over the Wing Pond Project in March, 2022. This dataset will be integrated with the remote sensing imagery collected in Phase 1 to aid in the lithostructural interpretation.

The Wing Pond Property comprises a camp scale gold exploration opportunity in eastern Newfoundland and is an under explored early-stage exploration project that warrants further exploration based on the favorable structural setting and proximity to the Wing Pond Shear Zone.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Garry Clark, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Company

The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral property assets in Canada. The Company's objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Wing Pond Property. The Wing Pond Property is located roughly 40 km east-northeast of Gander, Newfoundland, Canada, in Central Newfoundland.

