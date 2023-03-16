MetaQuotes Ltd: MetaQuotes Introduces 8 Color Templates for MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / MetaQuotes, the company behind the world's most popular trading platform, MetaTrader 5, has announced the addition of a range of new color templates for its web terminal.

Previously, the company has repeatedly received proposals to introduce new color schemes from traders and brokerage companies. New templates incorporate traditional color combinations and night mode, offering users a total of eight options to choose from. These color templates can be accessed in the Color Templates section of the web terminal.

New color templates for the web terminal are designed to make it more efficient and comfortable. This is one of the many planned improvements to the web terminal, demonstrating the commitment in providing the best possible trading environment and user experience.

Try the new color templates today and enhance the user experience.

About MetaQuotes:

Founded in 2000, the company has since developed a variety of products, including the MetaTrader 5 platform and the popular MQL5 programming language. MetaQuotes is committed to providing traders and financial institutions with reliable, secure, and high-performance solutions covering a wide range of financial instruments.

The MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal is a browser-based platform that can be used to trade in financial markets, manage accounts and perform market analysis. In October 2022, MetaQuotes released the new MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal, which was a total rebuild from scratch and is accessible from any device and platform.

Contact Information

Mikhail Kirilin

PR Manager

kirilin@metaquotes.net

+35795564211

