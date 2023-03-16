Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
16.03.2023 | 14:50
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Say Goodbye to Synthetic Sunscreens: How Chemicals in Our Eyes Are Revolutionizing Sunblock

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / Ray C. Anderson Foundation

While synthetic sunscreens have been helpful in protecting skin from harmful UV rays, they have also caused damage to reefs and marine life and can persist in the environment and the human body. Humans have evolved to produce their own natural sunscreen in the form of a suite of chemicals called kynurenines that concentrate in the lenses of their eyes.

Inspired by this natural process, researchers at Sóliome are producing kynurenine-based sunscreens that are effective, economical, and environmentally friendly. By attaching additional bio-inspired compounds to the kynurenines, the resulting molecules are too large to penetrate through skin, ensuring they stay on the surface where they are most protective. Moreover, even if the kynurenines were absorbed, they are natural products that don't pose the same risks as synthetic alternatives and biodegrade quickly.

The Ray C. Anderson Foundation and the Biomimicry Institute, are excited explore this exciting biomimetic breakthrough from one of the Ray of Hope Prize® finalists; sunscreen technology that can help protect humans and the health of the planet.

Related Articles:

Calling All Nature Inspired Startups

Biomimicry Institute Begins Search for the Top Nature-Inspired Startup in the World

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ray C. Anderson Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744178/Say-Goodbye-to-Synthetic-Sunscreens-How-Chemicals-in-Our-Eyes-Are-Revolutionizing-Sunblock

