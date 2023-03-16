Zendure's SolarFlow batteries have capacities of 960 Wh and can be stacked up to 3,849 Wh. The US manufacturer wants to begin selling the plug-and-play systems in April.From pv magazine Germany US-based Zendure has unveiled new residential batteries for use with balcony solar panels. The storage system supplier said that the SolarFlow plug-and-play battery storage systems are compatible with all balcony PV modules paired with micro-inverters, with outputs of up to 800 W. The capacity is 960 Wh, but up to four batteries can be stacked in series, which means that the total can be increased to up ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...