UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.: Nasogastric Tube Holders Market is expected to display a steady growth of 6% due to the rising number of premature and sick babies| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, theNasogastric Tube Holders Market was valued at more than USD 410 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Material Type (Tape-Based, Plastic-Based); End User (Hospitals, Emergency Departments, Clinics, Others); Region/Country.





The nasogastric tube holders market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the nasogastric tube holders market. The nasogastric tube holders market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the nasogastric tube holders market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

Nasogastric tube holders allow safe and comfortable positioning of the enteral tube. Prevents displacement or dislodgement of the tubes and complications. Reduces skin irritation, erosion, or necrosis due to pressure or humidity injuries. The tube can be used to offer vital nutritional and pharmaceutical support to sick individuals as well as evacuate the contents of the stomach. Babies that are premature or ill have a restricted quantity of nutrients and energy. In these critical situations, the nasogastric tubes (NG) supply nutrition, and medical care. The NG tube holders rise in demand due to the increasing awareness about the irritation and inconvenience caused using nasogastric tubes. Thus, the growing focus and investment of key stakeholders in the research and development of technologically advanced nasogastric tube holders is further expected to support market growth. For instance, in May 2021, QMD, a subsidiary of Q Holding Company, expanded its enteral feeding portfolio with the addition of nasogastric tubes to the Degania enteral feeding product family. This product range includes a number of pediatric and adult designs along with enhanced patient safety.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Dale Medical Products, Inc.; Tri-anim Health Services, Medline Industries, LP; Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd.; Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology Co. Ltd; QMD; Vygon; Biçakcilar; Angiplast Pvt. Ltd.

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has impacted the healthcare industry and has transformed the way healthcare is delivered. The nasogastric tube holder market has been significantly affected during these times owing to the delay in elective surgeries during the pandemic.

The global nasogastric tube holders market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on material type, the market is segmented into tape-based, and plastic-based. Among these, tape-based held a significant share of the market in 2020. Most nasogastric tube holders now in use are tape-based. To handle nasogastric feeding and aspiration tubes. The holder has a skin-friendly adhesive that sticks to the skin of the nose fast and easily, which makes it superior to tape and other adhesive-backed holders.

On the basis of end users, the market is categorized into hospitals, emergency departments, clinics, and others. Among these, clinics are expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the nasogastric tube holders are used in clinics or in various medical fields for the prevention of infections and for safety measures to meet medical standards and have wide applications in the healthcare industry.

Nasogastric Tube Holders Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

North America held a significant share of the global nasogastric tube holder market. This is mainly attributed to the rise in preterm births in the United States. As per the CDC, in 2021, preterm birth affected about 1 of every 10 infants born in the United States. The preterm birth rate rose 4% in 2021, from 10.1% in 2020 to 10.5% in 2021. The sector will continue to expand as novel nasogastric tube intubation techniques in sick and preterm babies for the supply of nutrition and medications. In addition, the growing older patient population and advanced healthcare infrastructure will boost the growth of the nasogastric tube holder market in the United States over the next few years.

The major players targeting the market include

Dale Medical Products, Inc.

Tri-anim Health Services

Medline Industries, LP

Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology Co. Ltd

QMD

Vygon

Biçakcilar

Angiplast Pvt. Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Nasogastric tube holders market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the nasogastric tube holders market?

Which factors are influencing the nasogastric tube holders market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the nasogastric tube holders market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the nasogastric tube holders market?

What are the demanding global regions of the nasogastric tube holders market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

Nasogastric Tube Holders Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% Market size 2021 USD 410 million Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Nasogastric tube holders Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, and Australia Companies profiled Dale Medical Products, Inc.; Tri-anim Health Services, Medline Industries, LP; Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd.; Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology Co. Ltd; QMD; Vygon; Biçakcilar; Angiplast Pvt. Ltd. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Material Type; By End User; By Region/Country

