Franklin Templeton: Gene Todd Recognized by Wealth Solutions Report As Among the Top Black Industry Leaders of 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that Gene Todd, executive vice president and head of regional markets, has received the Pathfinder Award for Black Business Development Executive of the Year by Wealth Solutions Report. Mr. Todd was honored by the publication's editorial team as one of the "Top Black Industry Leaders of 2023."

Wealth Solutions Report honored this year's Pathfinder Award recipients, encompassing the "Top Black Industry Leaders of 2023," during Black History Month in February. The annual Pathfinder Awards shine a spotlight on professionals from underrepresented communities who have demonstrated excellence and commitment to the wealth management industry, command strong influence and respect, and can serve as role models for others in the field. More information about this year's Pathfinder Award winners is available here.

"Many strides have been made toward strengthening diversity and inclusion in the wealth management industry, but more needs to be done," said Mr. Todd. "I have been very fortunate to forge a successful, wide-ranging career in an industry I love, and I am proud to be a role model for other Black financial professionals who are keen to help clients build, grow, and protect wealth across generations."

Mr. Todd joined Fiduciary Trust International in January 2020, and was elevated to head of regional markets in November 2021. In his current role, he develops and implements strategies to grow the firm's market share, profitability, and revenue, in regions throughout the U.S. Mr. Todd also serves on Fiduciary Trust International's operating, management, and executive committees, and on the management committee of parent company Franklin Templeton. He continues to lead business development in, and work out of, Fiduciary Trust International's office in San Mateo, CA.

"We take pride in Gene's outstanding leadership across our organization," said John M. Dowd, chief executive officer of Fiduciary Trust International. "His dedication has been integral to helping ensure our teams continue to give our clients financial peace of mind, and meet their evolving, complex planning needs."

Mr. Todd has more than 25 years of experience in wealth management, having previously worked for First Bank, Inc. of St. Louis, MO, one of the largest family owned banks in the country, where he was in charge of the wealth management group. He was also director of sales at Key Private Bank in Cleveland, OH, and a senior managing director and head of the equity sponsor group at National City Corp., now PNC Bank. He began his career as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley in New York, NY, where he specialized in M&A and capital market transactions for leveraged buyout firms.

Mr. Todd is a member of the board of directors of LifeMoves, a nonprofit organization which provides interim housing and support services to homeless families and individuals. He received his MBA in finance from the University of Michigan, and his bachelor-of-science in finance from The Ohio State University.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $87 billion in assets under management and administration as of December 31, 2022, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, Reston, VA, and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: @FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of February 28, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

