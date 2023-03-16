JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team to Host Virtual Investor NETs in Cancer Spotlight Event Featuring Xenetic Biosciences

- Live moderated video webcast with members of the Xenetic leadership team and recognized oncology leader and NETs researcher, Jonathan Spicer, MD, PhD on Wednesday, March 29th at 11:00 AM ET -

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor NETs in Cancer Spotlight Event featuring Xenetic Biosciences on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 11:00 AM ET. Access the event here.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immune-oncology technologies addressing hard to treat cancers. The Company's DNase platform is designed to improve outcomes of existing treatments, including immunotherapies, by targeting neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which have been implicated in cancer progression and resistance to cancer treatments. Xenetic is currently focused on advancing its systemic DNase program into the clinic as an adjunctive therapy for pancreatic carcinoma and locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

For the roundtable discussion, Jeffrey F. Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer and Curtis A. Lockshin, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Xenetic Biosciences will be joined by Jonathan Spicer, MD, PhD, Scientific Advisor to the Company and seasoned surgeon scientist that currently serves as an Associate Professor of Surgery at McGill University and Medical Director of the McGill University Health Center (MUHC) Thoracic Oncology Network. Dr. Spicer is recognized as a leader in understanding how neutrophils impact cancer progression, in particular, the role of NETs in cancer biology, and has developed one of the most active research programs in the area of neoadjuvant immunotherapy for operable lung cancer. As part of the event, the Company and Dr. Spicer will discuss Xenetic's DNase-based oncology platform, the role of NETs in cancer and the use of DNase in targeting NETs, and the potential broad utility of the platform for the treatment of high-value oncology indications where there remains significant unmet need.

A live video webcast of the Virtual Investor NETs in Cancer Spotlight Event featuring Xenetic Biosciences will be available on virtualinvestorco.com. A webcast replay will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

