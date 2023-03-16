TwentyFour Income Fund - Non-Executive Director Appointment

16 March 2023

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(the "Company")



(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)



Non-Executive Director Appointment

TwentyFour Income Fund is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Le Page as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 16 March 2023. This announcement is issued in accordance with Listing Rule LR 9.6.11.

Mr Le Page has over 24 years' experience in investment and risk management. He was formerly an Executive Director and Senior Portfolio Manager of FRM Investment Management Limited, a subsidiary of the UK's largest listed alternatives manager, Man Group. In this capacity, he managed alternative funds and institutional client portfolios, worth in excess of $5bn and was a director of a number of group funds and structures. Prior to joining FRM, he was employed by Collins Stewart Asset Management (now Canaccord Genuity) where he was Head of Fund Research responsible for reviewing both traditional and alternative fund managers and managing the firm's alternative fund portfolios. He joined Collins Stewart in January 1999 having originally qualified as a Chartered Electrical Engineer after he graduated from University College London and later received an MBA from Heriot-Watt University in July 1999. In addition to his private directorship roles, he has continuously served as a director of a number of London Stock exchange listed Investment Companies since January 2004. He has a broad-based knowledge of the global investment industry, risk management, governance and product structures.

Mr Le Page is also the beneficial owner of 49,457 shares in the Company.

There are no disclosures to be made in respect of LR 9.6.13 (2-6). All of Mr Le Page's current directorships in publicly quoted companies and in the past five years are noted below as required by LR 9.6.13 (1).



Directorships current

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited

Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Limited

RTW Venture Fund Limited

Directorships in previous 5 years

UK Mortgages Limited



