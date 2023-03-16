Raw Selection: ARCHIMED SECURED A NEW ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR FOR THEIR FIRM

Raw Selection has secured an Associate Director for Archimed. Haleema Hussain, Senior Associate, led the search.

LYON, France, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Archimed announces that Joshua Tesoriero joined their firm as an Associate Director effective 1/3/23.

Joshua Tesoriero joined Archimed from McKinsey & Company where he was an Associate Partner for a year and a half. Josh will be bringing his experience as an expert consultant to the firm to support them in their expansion.

Additionally, Josh's experiences that will benefit Archimed moving forward include:

Vice President at Altus Capital Partners where he led all aspects of due diligence during investment exclusivity period, including third-party workstreams for market assessments, accounting/finance (QofE), tax, insurance, environmental, and legal.

Associate Intern at Stone-Goff Partners where he assisted in the diligence and transacting of buyouts in middle market companies with $10 to $100 million in revenue and constructed, reviewed, and maintained detailed financial & operating models for potential and existing.

Attended Columbia Business School Of International & Public Affairs and received an MBA + Master of International Affairs, International Finance.

