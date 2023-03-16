Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.03.2023
PR Newswire
16.03.2023 | 16:42
Raw Selection: CENTURY EQUITY PARTNERS SECURES A NEW ASSOCIATE FOR THEIR FIRM

Raw Selection has secured an Associate for Century Equity Partners. Haleema Hussain, Senior Associate, led the search

BOSTON, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Equity Partners announces that James Campell joined their firm as an Associate effective 27/2/23.

James Campell joined Century Equity Partners from Capstone Partners, where he was an Investment Banking Associate for just over a year. James will be bringing his experience in financial modelling and equity allocation to the firm to support them in raising their fifth fund.

Additionally, James' experiences that will benefit Century Equity Partners moving forward include:

  • Associate position at Valuation Research Corporation where he coordinated with several managers and teams to complete valuation engagements in consulting and compliance.
  • Manager position at The Hughey Center for Financial Services where he taught classes and led financial workshops.
  • Attended Bentley University, Waltham where he received an MA Bachelor of Science, Economics-Finance.

About Raw Selection: We specialize in executive search, working exclusively with lower and middle-market Private Equity firms and their Portfolio Companies across Europe and North America. We support Private Equity firms to secure talent for their investment and operations teams and to identify proven senior executives for their Portfolio Companies. When it comes to recruiting senior executive talent for your business, our approach is one of meticulous search and due diligence. So much so, we de-risk recruitment for all our retained clients. We are so confident in our approach that we are prepared to offer a money-back guarantee on our services.

Media Contact:

alex.bailey@raw-selection.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/century-equity-partners-secures-a-new-associate-for-their-firm-301774322.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
