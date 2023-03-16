Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.03.2023
PR Newswire
16.03.2023 | 16:48
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gomedia Satcom High-Speed Mobile and Secure Govsatcom Services at Gomedia ETNA-Teleport

CATANIA, Italy, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gomedia is participating in Satellite 2023, one of the key event for the International SATCOM actors from the Governmental, Institutional, Defence and Satellite fields.

Gomedia Satcom High-Speed Mobile and Secure Govsatcom Services at Gomedia ETNA-Teleport.

Gomedia Satcom as one of the sponsors at Satellite 2023 in Washington presented with CEO Gaetano Morena their High-Speed Mobile and Secure Govsatcom Services at the Gomedia Etna Teleport. Mr Morena highlighted the uniqueness of Gomedia connectivity service with speeds up to 40 Mbps in Transmission and 160 Mbps in Rx with high security grade for both fixed and mobile terminals with contention rate 1:1.

The service is fully integrated with the customers networks including link protection and customer based management when working with partners on different government accounts. "These unique Gomedia Govsatcom services, giving the customer full control of the network, and connectivity are not only providing a powerful operation tool with high security features but are currently used for saving lives, like in the Turkey earthquake Italian rescue mission." Mr Morena said.

About Gomedia
Gomedia offers world-leading mobile satellite services with up to 160 Mbps, fully integrated through the customers'application environment with a high degree of security for customers such as Defense, Emergency Services and NGOs.

To improve effectiveness for its customers, Gomedia is expanding its facility and offerings as a top-level and sought-after provider. With its 50,000 sq mt facility Gomedia operates one of the largest teleport facilities in Europe.

Contact Gomedia
Conny Ericsson
Sales Director
conny.ericsson@gomedia.it
+46708507732

Li jia
jia.li@gomedia.it
+393279546272

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034723/Gomedia.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gomedia-satcom-high-speed-mobile-and-secure-govsatcom-services-at-gomedia-etna-teleport-301774335.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
