Donnerstag, 16.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Einstiegschance!? 500% seit Januar im schwierigen Marktumfeld! - Kommt die Wiederholung?
PR Newswire
16.03.2023 | 17:00
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 16

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

16 March 2023

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it has been notified that Graham Sutherland, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, purchased 30,569 shares at 100.878 pence per share. The transaction took place today in London (XLON).

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Graham Sutherland
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Share Purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
100.878p30,569
d)Aggregated Information

Aggregated volume

Price

30,569

£30,837.40
e)Date of the transaction16 March 2023
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
