FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, March 16
FirstGroup plc
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
16 March 2023
Director/PDMR Shareholding
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it has been notified that Graham Sutherland, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, purchased 30,569 shares at 100.878 pence per share. The transaction took place today in London (XLON).
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Enquiries:
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 7291 0505
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Graham Sutherland
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated Information
Aggregated volume
Price
30,569
£30,837.40
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 March 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted