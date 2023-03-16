Anzeige
Orsu Metals Corporation: Orsu Metals Notice for Transfer from Tier 2 to NEX

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / Orsu Metals Corporation (TSX-V:OSU) ("Orsu" or the "Company") provides a corporate update. On November 30, 2022, the Company reported that following the disposition of its sole mineral project (as announced on November 14, 2022) the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") determined that the Company did not meet the continued listing requirements for a Tier 2 listed company, and therefore the Company was on notice ending March 1, 2023 (the "Notice Period") from the Exchange that its listing may be transferred to NEX if the Company does not meet Tier 2 continued listing requirements prior to the expiry of the Notice Period.

NEX is a separate board of the Exchange, and it provides a trading platform for listed companies that have fallen below the Exchange's ongoing listing standards.

The Company's discussions and evaluation of a number of potential acquisitions combined with a concurrent equity financing with an aim to move the Company forward have not met with success. The Exchange will issue a bulletin to transfer the Company to NEX, effective, March 20, 2023.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sergey Kurzin,

Interim Managing Director

For further information, please contact:

Sergey Kurzin, at 1-604-536-2711 or email: svkurzin@orsumetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Orsu Metals Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744222/Orsu-Metals-Notice-for-Transfer-from-Tier-2-to-NEX

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
