Huasun has switched on the manufacturing lines for its new heterojunction module factory in China's Anhui province.Huasun has started manufacturing activities at its heterojunction (HJT) solar cell factory in Xuancheng, in China's Anhui province. The new factory will have an annual capacity of 2.4 GW and will produce exclusively bifacial 182 mm HJT cells based on the company's cell tech featuring a power conversion efficiency of 25.26%. This result was confirmed by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin, Germany. According to the PV module maker, its champion cell is second only ...

