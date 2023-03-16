Mitsubishi Electric has developed an air-source heat pump that uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant. It can produce between 5 kW and 8.5 kW of heat and domestic hot water to a temperature of up to 75 C.Mitsubishi Electric has unveiled an air-source heat pump to replace heat generators in existing buildings. It uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant. "Our specialist trade partners in Germany have repeatedly approached us with requests for such a solution," Dror Peled, deputy division manager at Mitsubishi Electric, said in a statement. "With our Ecodan models with the R290 refrigerant as a monoblock ...

