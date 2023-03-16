Belinus says its new PV modules feature a nominal power rating of 420 W and a power conversion efficiency of 20.1%. It says it also plans to build a 500 MW solar panel factory at an unspecified location in Belgium.Belinus has developed a new black shingle solar module for rooftop applications. "We produce this series in low carbon footprint factories with reduced material consumption, where the metal interconnect ribbon is eliminated, the encapsulant and cell are thinner, the silicon content is reduced by 40%, and the module's lead content is reduced by more than 60%," a company spokesperson ...

