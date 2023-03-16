DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend

Media release Shareholders approved all motions with a clear majority

All current Board members re-elected

Gabriel Baertschi elected as new member of the Board of Directors

Proposal of dividend increase of 4.9% to CHF 2.15 per share accepted Zurich, Switzerland, March 16, 2023 - DKSH's shareholders have voted in favor of all motions at the company's 90th Ordinary General Meeting by a large majority. In total, 180 shareholders were present and a total of 55,740,804 shares, equaling 85.70% of the share capital, were represented at the meeting.



Marco Gadola was re-elected as Chairman, and all current Board members as well as the members of the Nomination and Compensation committee were re-elected for another term of office until completion of the next Ordinary General Meeting. In addition, Gabriel Baertschi was elected as new member of DKSH's Board of Directors and the Nomination and Compensation committee.



Shareholders authorized the dividend increase of 4.9% to CHF 2.15 per share. DKSH will distribute CHF 139.6 million to shareholders, with the payout expected to be made as from March 22, 2023. The Group remains committed to its progressive, ordinary dividend policy.



DKSH's shareholders also voted in favor of all other motions. They granted discharge from liability to each member of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee, authorized the Group consolidated financial statements and compensation for the financial year 2022, and re-elected the Statutory Auditors as well as the Independent Proxy. Equally, the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association were all approved by the shareholders.



DKSH's Chairman, Marco Gadola, commented: "With disciplined strategy execution, DKSH has demonstrated resilience and agility in view of global challenges in 2022. I am proud of our teams' dedication and hard work and grateful to all shareholders for their continuous support. We remain committed to creating value for all stakeholders and look forward to continuing our collaboration in 2023."

