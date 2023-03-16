Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Kudelski IoT and STMicroelectronics Deliver Next-Generation, In-Field Device Provisioning and Security Lifecycle Management



Companies simplify device provisioning, onboarding, management, and compliance with the new STM32H5 microcontroller series and Kudelski IoT keySTREAM Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA - March 16, 2023 - Kudelski IoT , a division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security and IoT solutions, and STMicroelectronics (ST) Authorized Partner, today announced a joint solution that enables device manufacturers to efficiently create and deploy products with in-field credential provisioning and advanced security lifecycle management based on ST's new STM32H5 microcontroller (MCU) and the Kudelski IoT keySTREAM Trust Agent. Together, this combination of robust technologies ensures secure and sustainable IoT products that protect new business models, safeguard corporate reputation, and enable regulatory compliance. ST's performance-oriented STM32H5 series pre-integrates the Kudelski IoT keySTREAM Trust Agent (KTA), enabling all the features required to comply with most common industry security standards, including NIST, FIPS, PSA and SESIP Level 3 or higher. These features include advanced, in-field personalization of device credentials and zero-touch cloud onboarding to any cloud, credential renewal and revocation, and attestation. This is done by enabling the remote provisioning of device credentials instead of requiring them to be provisioned in the factory and keys passed through the value chain. By simplifying these steps, the joint solution streamlines operational processes and reduces human error. The keySTREAM Trust Agent leverages the functions of the Secure Manager on the STM32H5 to create new credentials and manage them throughout their entire lifecycle. Developers can utilize these functions via simple APIs after downloading and implementing an SDK available from ST. keySTREAM then creates new credentials for on-demand provisioning and onboarding of the device to any cloud or cloud service, including services like Matter, MQTT, DLMS, FOTA servers, and many others. Having the ability to do this provides more flexibility to device manufacturers, because they can flexibly modify and expand the capabilities of a given device over time. "The growing emphasis on security and customers' need to deliver certified secure, high-performance applications quickly, encouraged us to work closely with Kudelski IoT on this joint solution," said Ricardo De Sa Earp, Executive Vice President General-Purpose Microcontroller Sub-Group, Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group at STMicroelectronics. "Our Secure Manager in combination with the keySTREAM system keeps users, assets, and data secure by enhancing and simplifying the addition of valuable security services to customer developments while easing their certifications." "As the volumes of IoT device deployments continue to increase and security regulations and standards become more demanding, companies need more flexible and effective ways to establish and maintain security," said Frédéric Thomas, CTO of Kudelski IoT. "Our solution with ST makes the current device provisioning model obsolete and gives our customers what they need to launch and maintain secure devices while actually increasing their agility and decreasing time to market." About Kudelski IoT Kudelski IoT is the Internet of Things division of Kudelski Group and provides end-to-end IoT solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT semiconductor and device manufacturers, ecosystem creators and end-user companies. These solutions and services leverage the group's 30+ years of innovation in digital business model creation; hardware, software and ecosystem design and testing; state-of-the-art security lifecycle management technologies and services and managed operation of complex systems. For more information about Kudelski IOT, please visit www.kudelski-iot.com . About Kudelski Group The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that encompass digital content security, public access, cybersecurity, and IoT. NAGRA provides end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. SKIDATA is the world market leader in public access and visitor management with over 10,000 installations in over 100 countries, providing fast and safe access for people and vehicles. Kudelski Security is an innovative, independent provider of tailored cybersecurity solutions to help enterprises and public sector institutions assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. Kudelski IoT provides end-to-end solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators and end-user companies. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com . Media contacts Christopher Schouten Kudelski IoT Marketing Director +1 (480) 819-5781 christopher.schouten@nagra.com Cédric Alber Kudelski Group Senior Director Public Relations +41 79 377 45 12 +41 21 732 01 81 cedric.alber@nagra.com



