Tsakos Energy Navigation: TEN Ltd. Reports Record Profits for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 and Declares Annual Dividend of $0.60 Per Common Share

Year revenues at $860 million and record profits of $204.2 million (EPS at $6.02 for 2022)



240% increase in annual EBITDA

140% increase in common stock dividend

Dynamic fleet renewal - Boosts sale & purchase activity

Strong market fundamentals remain - Over $1.2 billion in minimum contracted revenue

ATHENS, Greece, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd. (TEN) (NYSE: TNP) (the "Company") reports results (unaudited) for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2022.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR 2022

Positive market fundamentals and the ongoing geopolitical events have maintained a strong market throughout 2022 and have resulted in TEN's fleet generating $860 million of voyage revenues or $314 million higher than in 2021. With total expenses at just 4% higher from the 2021 level, the resulting operating income for 2022 was $256 million or $290 million better than the prior year level.

In line with the above trend, net income climbed to $204.2 million or $6.02 per share.

With an almost identical average number of vessels as in 2021, roughly 66, the average daily Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) per vessel for 2022 averaged $30,399, 78% higher than the 2021 average of $17,037.

Fleet operating expenses experienced inflation related pressures, primarily in crew, insurances and lubricant costs amounting to about 10%, which were absorbed by the positive cash flow generated by revenues and by other sources of cash, including redemption of interest rate swaps.

Daily operating expenses per vessel remained competitive at $8,467.

Voyage expenses in 2022 increased correspondingly as a significant number of vessels continued to operate in the spot market, in order to benefit from the strong rates at a cost of higher global bunker prices.

Depreciation and amortization were somewhat lower compared to 2021 at $141 million. There were no material non-cash impairment charges in 2022, unlike 2021 where such charges amounted to $86.4 million.

Interest and finance costs increased by about $19million as a result of global interest rates increases necessary to tackle the impact of inflation.

Adjusted EBITDA in the year amounted to about $396 million, resulting in a 240% increase compared to the $115 million Adjusted EBIDTA of 2021.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2022

In the 2022 fourth quarter, with essentially the same number of vessels as the 2021 fourth quarter, TEN generated voyage revenues of $270 million, almost doubling the revenues generated in the 2021 fourth quarter.

Operating income in the fourth quarter of 2022 amounted to $122.4 million, compared to an operating loss of $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, which excludes an impairment charge of $86.4 million in the 2021 period.

Net income attributable to TEN in the fourth quarter of 2022 amounted to $101.1 million, or $3.17 per share, the company's best quarter since its inception in 1993.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2022 was $159.4 million, nearly an increase of 450% from the comparable quarter in 2021, assisting in the considerable accumulation of free cash on the balance sheet.

Interest and finance costs increased by about $12.2 million principally due to the rally in global interest rates and the new debt raised towards the end of 2022 for the acquisition of the 2020-built scrubber-fitted VLCC Dias I.

The average daily Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) rate per vessel in the fleet reached $39,776 a 135% increase over the 2021 fourth quarter which stood at $16,891.

DIVIDEND - CORPORATE AFFAIRS

The Company will pay an annual dividend of $0.60 per common share, 50% of which will be paid in June 2023 and 50% in December 2023. This will bring the total dividend amount paid since the NYSE listing in 2002 to over $500 million.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company issued 569,207 common shares through its ATM program for net proceeds of $10.4 million. As of December 31, 2022, there were outstanding 29,505,603 common shares and 15,010,155 NYSE-listed preferred shares.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

In the first quarter of 2023, TEN sold six 2005-built MR and two 2007-built Handysize tankers on an en-bloc basis to third party interests and generated $117 million of free cash after repaying related debt. A capital gain of $80.4 million from these sales will be recorded in the first quarter of 2023.

In February 2023, TEN repurchased two 2005-built Suezmax tankers that were under sale-and-leaseback agreements, the Eurochampion 2004 and Euronike, for a price that is today well under their fair market value. Currently these vessels operate in the strong spot market and management is actively exploring opportunities.

In December 2022 and January 2023, the Company placed orders for the construction of two scrubber-fitted environmentally designed Suezmax tankers in South Korea with expected delivery in 2025. Management is in discussions with various high-end charterers to employ the vessels on long-term contracts upon delivery.

In March 2023, the 2016-built LNG carrier Maria Energy was fixed for a minimum of 12-years to a leading Asian natural gas operator at a rate reflective of current market conditions in the LNG sector. The vessel is expected to be delivered to her new charterer upon completion of the existing contract in April 2026 and is expected to generate a minimum of $350 million in gross revenues.

STRATEGY & OUTLOOK

In what has been TEN's 20th anniversary year on NYSE, ie. TEN@20, long-term market fundamentals and geopolitical events have resulted in very strong rates for our diversified fleet. This has resulted to a record year and positive forward-looking prospects for 2023.

The first quarter of 2023 has been the most active sales & purchase period since the Company's inception in 1993 and proves that TEN moves swiftly when opportunities arise in order to maintain the modernity of its fleet. Following the sale of eight vessels, with an average age of 17 years, the Company is renewing its fleet with an active newbuilding program in South Korean yards with four dual-fuel LNG Aframaxes, two DP2 shuttle tankers and two Suezmaxes for deliveries starting in the third quarter of 2023.

With Chinese oil imports anticipated to reach and possibly surpass the pre-Covid levels of 10.8mbpd and oil consumption expected by many analysts to expand significantly in 2023, the strength of the current oil market, enhanced by geopolitical events and additional ton miles, seems to be on solid foundations going forward. The tanker sector is set to be a prime beneficiary of this trend as the orderbook stands at just 4% of the existing global fleet, of which 35% is over 15 years of age making these vessels less attractive to high-end oil concerns particularly for longer-term contracts.

In this market environment, TEN continues its proven model of a diversified fleet with spot and profit-sharing arrangements serving first class clients, that has secured its successful growth and uninterrupted dividend distributions since inception.

Healthy cash reserves will remain an important element of the Company's strategy going forward and management will assess ways to reward shareholders by efficiently utilizing its strong and healthy liquidity.

"Having a record year on our 20th anniversary on the New York Stock Exchange, we look forward for even better days as we celebrate TEN@30, thirty years since our establishment back in 1993", Mr George Saroglou, Chief Operating Officer of TEN commented.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating 30 years as a public company this year, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 67 double-hull vessels including four dual-fuel LNG powered Aframaxes, two scrubber-fitted Suezmaxes and up to three DP2 Shuttle tankers under construction constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 8.4 million dwt.

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Consolidated Financial and Other Data (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share, per share and fleet data) Three months ended Year ended December 31 (unaudited) December 31 (unaudited) STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA 2022

2021

2022

2021

Voyage revenues $ 270,255 $ 139,129 $ 860,400 $ 546,120 Voyage expenses 46,137 49,098 209,890 198,078 Charter hire expense 6,642 8,806 32,774 30,056 Vessel operating expenses 50,033 44,467 190,268 173,277 Depreciation and amortization 37,409 36,046 140,821 143,253 General and administrative expenses 7,616 7,196 29,854 29,130 Loss on sale of vessels - - 440 5,817 Impairment charges - 86,368 - 86,368 Total expenses 147,837 231,981 604,047 665,979 Operating income (loss) 122,418 (92,852 ) 256,353 (119,859 ) Interest and finance costs, net (20,893 ) (8,650 ) (50,253 ) (31,407 ) Interest income 1,155 200 2,000 703 Other, net 196 65 366 (18 ) Total other expenses, net (19,542 ) (8,385 ) (47,887 ) (30,722 ) Net income (loss) 102,876 (101,237 ) 208,466 (150,581 ) Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest (1,740 ) (670 ) (4,232 ) (820 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited $ 101,136 $ (101,907 ) $ 204,234 $ (151,401 ) Effect of preferred dividends (8,673 ) (8,668 ) (34,724 ) (33,603 ) Undistributed income to Series G participants - - (1,250 ) - Deemed dividend on partially redeemed Series G convertible preferred shares - - - (2,171 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited $ 92,463 $ (110,575 ) $ 168,260 $ (187,175 ) Earnings (Loss) per share, basic $ 3.17 $ (5.05 ) $ 6.02 $ (9.53 ) Earnings (Loss) per share, diluted $ 3.17 $ (5.05 ) $ 6.01 $ (9.53 ) Weighted average number of common shares, basic 29,188,716 21,904,254 27,970,799 19,650,307 Weighted average number of common shares, diluted 29,188,716 21,904,254 28,188,064 19,650,307 BALANCE SHEET DATA December 31 December 31 2022

2021

Cash 309,439 127,197 Other assets 371,911 260,024 Vessels, net 2,580,575 2,402,958 Advances for vessels under construction and acquisition 46,650 104,635 Total assets $ 3,308,575 $ 2,894,814 Debt and other financial liabilities, net of deferred finance costs 1,577,877 1,373,187 Other liabilities 207,779 229,836 Stockholders' equity 1,522,919 1,291,791 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,308,575 $ 2,894,814 Three months ended Year ended OTHER FINANCIAL DATA December 31 December 31 2022

2021

2022

2021

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 132,836 $ 17,905 $ 288,529 $ 53,111 Net cash used in investing activities $ (100,198 ) $ (26,678 ) $ (301,814 ) $ (8,004 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 75,376 $ 20,343 $ 195,527 $ (89,681 ) TCE per ship per day $ 39,776 $ 16,891 $ 30,399 $ 17,037 Operating expenses per ship per day $ 8,827 $ 7,919 $ 8,467 $ 7,728 Vessel overhead costs per ship per day $ 1,263 $ 1,203 $ 1,248 $ 1,221 10,090 9,122 9,715 8,949 FLEET DATA Average number of vessels during period 65.6 65.0 65.5 65.4 Number of vessels at end of period 66.0 65.0 66.0 65.0 Average age of fleet at end of period Years 10.4 10.2 10.4 10.2 Dwt at end of period (in thousands) 7,570 7,209 7,570 7,209 Time charter employment - fixed rate Days 2,282 2,549 8,337 8,949 Time charter and pool employment - variable rate Days 2,168 1,178 8,131 4,278 Period employment coa at market rates Days 84 84 386 338 Spot voyage employment at market rates Days 1,344 1,933 5,786 8,525 Total operating days 5,878 5,744 22,640 22,090 Total available days 6,032 5,980 23,919 23,864 Utilization 97.4 % 96.1 % 94.7 % 92.6 % Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended Year ended December 31 December 31 2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income (loss) attributable to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited $ 101,136 $ (101,907 ) $ 204,234 $ (151,401 ) Depreciation and amortization 37,409 36,046 140,821 143,253 Interest Expense 20,893 8,650 50,253 31,407 Loss on sale of vessels - - 440 5,817 Impairment charges - 86,368 - 86,368 Adjusted EBITDA $ 159,438 $ 29,157 $ 395,748 $ 115,444 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP measures used within the financial community may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods as well as comparisons between the performance of Shipping Companies. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. We are using the following Non-GAAP measures: (i) TCE which represents voyage revenue less voyage expenses is divided by the number of operating days less 151 days lost for the fourth quarter and 761 days for the twelve-month of 2022 and 196 days for the prior year quarter and 805 days for the twelve-month, respectively, as a result of calculating revenue on a loading to discharge basis. (ii) Vessel overhead costs are General & Administrative expenses, which also include Management fees, Stock compensation expense and Management incentive award. (iii) Operating expenses per ship per day which exclude Management fees, General & Administrative expenses, Stock compensation expense and Management incentive award. (iv) Adjusted EBITDA. See above for reconciliation to net income (loss). Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not incur corporation tax.













