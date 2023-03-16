FigBytes To Join New CDP API Pilot

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / FigBytes, creators of the leading environmental, social, governance (ESG) Insight Platform for strategy, data, reporting and stakeholder engagement, today announced FigBytes' participation in CDP's new API (Application Programming Interface) pilot project, further extending interconnectivity from data to framework reporting for organizations everywhere.

In 2023, CDP will be piloting a new API that will offer a selection of its software partners improved integration with CDP's disclosure platform. The API will be available to participating Accredited Solutions Providers and their customers to use for the 2023 disclosure cycle, focusing on the corporate climate change questionnaire in this inaugural year. The API meets industry standards and will further support CDP to achieve its aim of enabling companies, cities, states and regions to improve their environmental transparency and action.

"We're pleased to announce that FigBytes is one of the CDP Accredited Solutions Providers participating in the CDP Disclosure API pilot project this year," explained Ted Dhillon, CEO and co-founder, FigBytes. "The new API is designed to further simplify the process of disclosing through CDP for our customers. We're currently working with CDP to test the API prior to implementation and plan to make it available to our customers by May 2023."

With the FigBytes ESG Insight Platform, organizations manage environmental challenges like climate and water, social programs, supplier transparency, as well as governance factors, all while reducing their reporting burden and regulatory risk, and meeting emerging disclosure requirements.



The platform's ability to deliver reporting efficiencies, better insights, and enhanced engagement with stakeholders has helped FigBytes become recognized as a leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solution's 2022 SPARK Matrix: Sustainability Management market report as well as a strong performer in The Forrester New Wave: Sustainability Management Software, Q1 2022 report. FigBytes was also named to the Q3 2022 Constellation ShortList for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Reporting, and was also positioned as an Innovator in Verdantix's 2022 Green Quadrant for Enterprise Carbon Management Software. FigBytes also earned the Top Product of the Year Award in the elite Environment + Energy Leader Awards program in 2022.

To learn more about the new CDP Disclosure API and understand how it can simplify your CDP reporting requirements, click here. Existing customers are encouraged to contact their account manager at FigBytes.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 680 financial institutions with over $130 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2022, including more than 18,700 companies worth half of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @cdp to find out more.

About FigBytes

FigBytes helps companies and governments plan, track and fulfill goals along their environmental, social, governance (ESG) journey. Its ESG Insight Platform helps integrate strategy, align data, and report on progress while engaging stakeholders. To learn more, visit https://figbytes.com/

