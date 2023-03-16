Orange County, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2023) - This year, Coastal Estates Group welcomes Skyler Wheeler to join the team as a Realtor. Skyler, a licensed real estate agent in California, will focus on luxury residential Real Estate. She hopes to continue assisting clients with finding their dream homes while keeping integrity at the forefront of the process.

The Real Estate Brokerage specializes in luxury real estate properties. It is proud to provide a seamless experience for clients during what can be one of the most stressful yet exciting processes in a person's life.

When Skyler's husband, Joseph Wheeler, started the brokerage in 2017, he did so with his family in mind. And with ten years in the Real Estate industry under his belt, he had the tools he needed to invest in the future of his family and business.

Over its tenure, the brokerage has sold multiple millions of dollars worth of prime California Real Estate, making it one of the area's top performers.





With Skyler's business acumen gained from the successful company she started, Radiant Hot Yoga, it was a no-brainer to bring her on board. The establishment opened ten years ago as a family-based business in Newport Beach, CA, and has flourished as a place to gather for like-minded individuals.

With her first company already under her belt, Skyler is more than ready to apply her unique skill set to the continued success of Coastal Estates Group.

When asked why she decided to go into Real Estate, Skyler said: "My passion in life is to serve others. Everyone deserves a smooth experience when buying or selling their home, which I intend to give my clients. I pride myself on my ability to build trustworthy relationships. I've watched Joey help find clients that perfect dream home, which is very satisfying. I'm blessed to now be a part of that process and to be able to work alongside my husband."

As for the present, the well-respected Real Estate Brokerage hopes to continue serving clients while employing integrity and customer satisfaction every step of the way.

The founder, Joseph Wheeler, stated, "Having a family Real Estate brokerage is something I have always dreamt of. Our mission at Coastal Estates Group is to provide our clients with the best experience possible. We put our heart and soul into everything we do, from our family to yours."

The luxury Real Estate market in which they have carved a niche comes from experience and local knowledge gained from being raised in the area. This perspective gives them an advantage in providing home buyers access to their dream property.

How Skyler feels about the future and what's to come: "The opportunity to join my partner in serving the luxury home community comes at a perfect time of growth in our personal and professional lives. So, I'm excited to see what we can do together and how far we can take it."

